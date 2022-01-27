A new stability patch hits Call of Duty: Warzone - Attempts to fix collision issues, chat instability, screen flicker, and more

Raven Software has deployed a new stability patch for Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific, which aims to fix collision issues, chat instability, screen flicker, and more bugs.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty Vanguard is the latest installment in the first-person military shooter franchise. The title takes the series back to its early days of Second World War era settings.

The Season One integration with Vanguard brought all of its Second World War era arsenals, along with operators and a new map called Caldera to the Warzone. With Season Two set for mid-February, here's a look at the recent patch notes.

Call of Duty Warzone gets a new stability patch aiming to fix collision issues, chat instability, screen flicker, and more

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



Includes fixes for the Xbox home button crash, server disconnects, overall stability, and more!



The Season One Patch Notes have been amended (see Jan 26th): 🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live!Includes fixes for the Xbox home button crash, server disconnects, overall stability, and more!The Season One Patch Notes have been amended (see Jan 26th): bit.ly/31O7DTG 🛠️ A #Warzone update has gone live! Includes fixes for the Xbox home button crash, server disconnects, overall stability, and more!The Season One Patch Notes have been amended (see Jan 26th): bit.ly/31O7DTG https://t.co/OOPIgO0W0r

Detailed patch notes for Warzone's latest patch are provided below:

Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.

Fixed an issue causing instability when pressing the Xbox home button twice while in-game.

Fixed an issue causing instability when typing non-ASCII characters (eg: ©, ®, ™, ∅).

Fixed an additional issue causing the menu screen to flicker.

Fixed an issue allowing players to respawn via buyback with part of their original Loadout.

Fixed an issue causing additional placeholder images to appear in various Store Bundle previews and/or purchases.

Fixed an issue causing live matches to crash.

Fixed an issue causing players to fall into a bottomless pit of despair when attempting to take a dip in the pool.

Fixed an issue causing the second Loadout Public Event to not occur in core Battle Royale modes.

Previously, Activision delayed the Launch of Season Two to address several ongoing issues in-game. This is the second patch, following the one deployed on January 20, that addresses several ongoing in-game issues as well as bug fixes.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



More intel: We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… https://t.co/iBWEVQFwpf

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season Two is slated for February 14, 2022, and is expected to bring new maps, operators, and weapons to the game.

