New COD Vanguard leaks reveal new weapons Chauchat and KG M/40 coming in Season 2

COD Vanguard dataminers have leaked new intel for the upcoming Season 2. Season 2 of the new title was delayed by the devs and is expected to be released in early February.

Season 2 of COD Vanguard and Warzone is not coming out until February 14. The devs are supposedly using this delayed time to fix the game due to its numerous issues.

Meanwhile, new leaks have dropped, revealing some of the content from the upcoming season. New weapons and operators are coming to the game next season, and players can expect to unlock them as soon as Raven Software announces the new release date.

bob.#5532 @BobNetworkUK quick reminder that all the leaked images from @ZestyLeaks are in here (save them before they get deleted) m.imgur.com/a/64q75f8 quick reminder that all the leaked images from @ZestyLeaks are in here (save them before they get deleted) m.imgur.com/a/64q75f8

An LMG, a shotgun and a French rifle, all are expected additions to the weapon inventory for Vanguard and Warzone next season.

Dataminers leak COD Vanguard weapons that set to release in Warzone in Season 2

Popular Call of Duty dataminer Zesty shared a showcase of leaked Season 2 images, including the main cover screen. This image shows the upcoming characters in Season 2 that players will be able to equip in Vanguard and Warzone.

However, Activision has issued a copyright statement against the images, rendering them useless on any social media. Another dataminer, Nanikos, posted the same and players can have a look below at the leaked Season 2 content.

Nanikos @_Nanikos_

imgur.com/a/64q75f8



As far as some the images. The weapons seem to be Chauchat, KG M/40 (LMG), and some other shotgun.



The map shown is likely the alps map which will be for ground war. Link to imgur album containing all the new leaked images via @ZestyCODLeaks @hydra9114As far as some the images. The weapons seem to be Chauchat, KG M/40 (LMG), and some other shotgun.The map shown is likely the alps map which will be for ground war. Link to imgur album containing all the new leaked images via @ZestyCODLeaks @hydra9114imgur.com/a/64q75f8As far as some the images. The weapons seem to be Chauchat, KG M/40 (LMG), and some other shotgun.The map shown is likely the alps map which will be for ground war.

The cover design for Season 2 of Vanguard and Warzone showcases Anna and Gustavo as two of the main operator skins.

Leaked cover design for Season 2 of Warzone and COD Vanguard shows upcoming character designs and weapon models (Image via Twitter/ Nanikos)

The two confirmed weapons from these leaked images are Swedish KG M/40 LMG and the French rifle Chauchat. One of the images also seems to suggest a shotgun but the model of the weapon cannot be deciphered accurately. However, players can expect more intel in a few days as the release date draws closer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Season 2 is expected to launch in mid-February and players should be ready for a massive update with a new Ground War map and more exciting content in Warzone and Vanguard.

Edited by Saman