Call of Duty Warzone Pacific community is unhappy with the state of Caldera, call it "boring compared to Verdansk"

Call of Duty Warzone, since its early days, has released different content and maps to keep players engaged. While many of those additions have been well received by fans, the recently released Caldera map may have run into rough waters.

Caldera is the latest addition to the game and was released in December as part of the seasonal update. The map is significantly bigger and is ideally made for battle royale warfare. The general reception of the update was quite positive.

But if community reactions are anything to go by, many players do not like the Caldera map. The larger size and the general meta tactics of the map are acting as a discouragement for many players.

Some are even calling it a disappointment compared to Verdansk, the original map of the Call of Duty Warzone.

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific's Caldera map is too big for enjoyment

Call of Duty games have always been known for intense action and fast gameplay. While there is no lore, it can be claimed that Battle Royale or longer games aren't typical of Call of Duty games. However, things changed with the release of a free-to-play Call of Duty Warzone.

Since its inception, the game has received additions to maps and guns from releases in the following years like Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard. The Caldera map, a recent addition, was one such release, but it seems that the map is too large, and some players are switching to Rebirth Island.

As per the Reddit post, the main issue due to such a larger map is the problem of camping. While camping may not be illegal, it truly demotivates a player. As other players commented in support, the main post owner was not the only one. One post hoped for returning the resurgence mode to make things better on Caldera.

Another player shared their tale of switching to Rebirth Island and how they haven't looked back ever since.

Also Read Article Continues below

This comment sums up many of the problems with the map in general. As mentioned before, many complaints come from the point that Call of Duty games were never designed initially for battle royales. Call of Duty Warzone may have created an ecosystem of its own, but it's not working as it should.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar