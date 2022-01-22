Did Call of Duty: Warzone’s hit registration become worse after the Caldera update?

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been reporting severe problems with hit registration in the shooter for a few weeks now.

While hit registrations in Call of Duty titles have often been a hot topic of conversation among community members, many feel that the issue with bullet reg has only gotten worse after the Caldera update went live last month.

In a recent Reddit post, a Warzone user, TheTrueAlCapwn, opened up a discussion on whether Call of Duty: Warzone is actually having issues with bullet registration or not.

Based on the thread and the number of upvotes that the post has received, it would seem that many gamers are facing the issue. The shooter's performance has indeed been relatively poor in recent months, and it caused developers Raven Software to delay the arrival of season 2 for both Warzone and Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Warzone players are facing lots of bullet registration issues

It's surprising to see how widespread the issue with hitboxes and bullet registration is amongst Warzone players.

TheTrueAlCapwn opened the post by saying:

"Since Caldera there have been countless incidents where I feel like I pump rounds into someone only for me to lose the gunfight. Yeah yeah some of you will just say hit your shots or you missed, but seriously, I have over 1200 hours in this game, above average player, 1.76 kd, I know something feels off. Ping is mainly 45ish, sometimes at 70 or so."

The post received lots of support from the Reddit community in the thread, where many users opened up about similar problems that they have been having with the shooter.

Most complaints from games have to do with the Gulag, and many feel that it might have more graphical and server load than the other arenas in the game, because of which bullet registration is being affected.

Also Read Article Continues below

Regardless of the cause, the reason behind the registration issue is still speculative, and it's difficult to say if the Caldera update is at all the culprit.

Edited by Ravi Iyer