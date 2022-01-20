When is Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 2 releasing?

Fans of Call of Duty Vanguard and Call of Duty Warzone Pacific were expecting Season 2 to appear in early February 2022, but it has now been officially delayed.

The original plan for the new season to arrive in these games was sometime around February 2, 2022. But as per official information posted on January 19, it has been pushed back by almost two weeks.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



More intel: We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… https://t.co/iBWEVQFwpf

It should be noted that the two games, although released by the same publisher, are developed by different studios. Vanguard was developed by Sledgehammer Games and is the most recent title in the franchise. Meanwhile, Warzone Pacific was developed by Raven Software and became the first mainstream title in the series to feature a Battle Royale mode.

The two games often have inter-connected events and rewards, and it appears the delay in Season 2 is applicable for both titles.

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific's new season 2 dates

On January 19, the official Twitter handle of Call of Duty games sent out a tweet informing players about Season 2 getting delayed to February 14, 2022.

Although these are official dates, players should be aware that there could still be further delays, as the developers continue to work on fixing numerous issues.

While the community expects new weapons, operators, camos, and a new Battle Pass in Season 2, the developers have yet to provide any information about rewards or items.

Reasons for Season 2 of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific delay

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific are popular games with plenty of active players but both titles have been plagued by bugs. Players have routinely asked for improvements, and while some problems have been addressed, there remains plenty to be done.

Also Read Article Continues below

There are bugs, glitches and stability issues on the server and client side which make the overall experience suboptimal. Taking all these factors into account, it is plausible that Activision could delay the Season 2 release even further.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee