Call of Duty Vanguard future planned updates revealed by Sledgehammer

Call of Duty Vanguard was a solid release in the penultimate month of 2021 but as most live service model games are, it requires a few more tweaks over the coming months. Fans will be delighted to learn that developer Sledgehammer games is aware of the issues as well.

Patches and bug fixes have been slow over the last week due to the winter holidays. With the season now over, Call of Duty Vanguard fans should expect a steady rollout of changes to be brought to the game. Sledgehammer games have not only declared information in that regard, but they have also given the prospective changes which players of the game can expect.

Sledgehammer games reveal that changes are coming for Call of Duty Vanguard

The original tweet was made by Sledgehammer games on their official Twitter handle. It stated that the team is now back to work following the holiday week. The tweet was followed by a small list of changes that Call of Duty Vanguard players will likely find in the game in the coming days.

Fixes to the Panzerfaust Challenge

There have been issues with the longshots required to complete the Panzerfaust Challenge in Call of Duty Vanguard. Sledgehammer Games has acknowledged the problem in the past and fans will finally be able to have the problem fixed.

PiunikaWeb @PiunikaWeb COD: Vanguard Panzerfaust Longshot challenge tracking issue officially acknowledged by Sledgehammer Games dlvr.it/SFTZjJ COD: Vanguard Panzerfaust Longshot challenge tracking issue officially acknowledged by Sledgehammer Games dlvr.it/SFTZjJ https://t.co/GpZzXW87C6

Due to improper tracking of the longshots, Call of Duty Vanguard players were unable to complete the challenge and unlock the rewards that were available.

Perk adjustments related to fire damage

There will be patches being implemented in the Call of Duty Vanguard that will look to adjust the perks received from fire damage. It remains to be seen in exactly which direction the perks are being implemented.

Weapon buffs and nerfs

Snipers will be getting buffs in the Call of Duty Vanguard while shotguns will be receiving nerfs. Once again, the extent of the changes remains to be seen.

🇨🇺GG RELOADED🇨🇺 @GOHGAMER @SHGames Shotgun nerfs? Why nerf a close range weapon when all these maps are so huge already? You guys just love to nerf everything fun and make the game as boring as possible. Buff snipers, why? "but but the game must be balanced". You can't balance anything you just make it boring @SHGames Shotgun nerfs? Why nerf a close range weapon when all these maps are so huge already? You guys just love to nerf everything fun and make the game as boring as possible. Buff snipers, why? "but but the game must be balanced". You can't balance anything you just make it boring

Few members of the community on social media haven't taken to the news of the shotgun nerfs too well as they feel that this can reduce the fun quotient of the game.

Reduction of Mortar Barrage

There will be tweaks to the Mortar Barrage being implemented which will see a reduction in its duration.

Sledgehammer Games @SHGames Thank you for your patience while we were working behind the scenes. You can expect more frequent updates now that we're back, with more to come this week Thank you for your patience while we were working behind the scenes. You can expect more frequent updates now that we're back, with more to come this week 👀

While these changes will be incorporated into future patches, there is no ETA on these changes. There are also other changes that are being planned to be added to the Call of Duty Vanguard as well. It now remains to be seen in which patches these changes and tweaks will finally arrive.

Edited by Danyal Arabi