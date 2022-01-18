Call of Duty: Warzone is now punishing cheaters by severely nerfing their damage output

There is a new Call of Duty: Warzone anti-cheat solution in town which significantly reduces the amount of damage that hackers can do mid-way into a game.

Raven Software has been facing severe issues with third-party app users in all its multiplayer titles, and Warzone is by far one of the most afflicted by cheats.

But as seen in a recent Reddit post by a Warzone player who goes by the handle @welogique, the shooter has a new anti-cheat solution making life considerably tougher for players who rely on third-party software.

The new initiative was designed by Raven Software to counter cheaters in Warzone matches. Built on the existing Ricochet anti-cheat system, it acts as a failsafe. If the game fails to detect cheaters and root them out before the game starts, it makes the hacker’s life miserable for the duration of the session.

New Call of Duty: Warzone cheat is making life miserable for cheat users

As anti-cheats evolve, so does the hacker looking to bypass them, so it’s necessary for games to always keep up with the latest cheats in town.

While this initiative may not completely rid Warzone of hackers, it will certainly aim to limit it significantly by ruining the cheater’s gameplay experience.

Cheats like aimbots will automatically lock on to the target no matter where they are. So, by reducing the damage they can inflict, Ricochet is making their hack significantly less effective

In a recent report by CharlieIntel, it seems this damage nerf on cheats is a “backend enforcement” against which there is not much that a third-party software can do.

Image via CharlieIntel

Also Read Article Continues below

The Ricochet anti-cheat was launched in Call of Duty: Warzone late last year in an attempt to minimize the use of third-party cheats in the game. Most in the community felt it was quite a positive step for the game, and the new initiative will be hoping to build on those improvements.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee