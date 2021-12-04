What does the RICOCHET anti-cheat do in Warzone Pacific?

There's only about a week left until RICOCHET debuts in Warzone as the Pacific update drops. Players are excited for the new system to be implemented, and for good reason. The cheating problem in Warzone may finally have some defense against all of the plaguing issues that drove many away.

RICOCHET was announced along with the multiplayer for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and it has been one of the main attractions for the battle royale aspect of the franchise as the Pacific arrives next week. The community has clearly heard about the new anti-cheat system, but knowing what the system really does can help players understand the RICOCHET software.

RICOCHET anti-cheat in Warzone Pacific explained

In the Verdansk version of Warzone, which has been all of the existence of the battle royale, cheating has had a free range. Of course, players would be banned for cheating if they were caught, but they could make another account and go right back into the game. RICOCHET offers the community and Warzone itself a better solution to prevent the cheating before it needs to be dealt with.

In the latest blog post for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone, RICOCHET was given a true description to inform the player base. The system is a backend solution that helps identify cheaters as they play the game. This works because everyone on PC will need to download RICOCHET along with Warzone Pacific if they wish to play.

To get more specific with RICOCHET, the anti-cheat software is a kernel level driver solution for Warzone's problems. This sounds great on paper, but they don't really explain what kernel level means in the blog. Simply put, it means the anti-cheat software works with the core component of a computer's operating system. Identifying cheaters in Warzone then becomes easier.

How effective will RICOCHET be in completely resolving the issue of cheating in Warzone Pacific?

While RICOCHET sounds fantastic for Warzone Pacific and Vanguard, this won't solve all of the issues of cheating within the game. In reality, cheaters will likely just have to jump over some more obstacles.

Some cheat makers will likely find a way around the software, but that doesn't mean RICOCHET is useless. Most of the players who want to use cheats likely won't have the persistence or the knowledge to get by it. Hopefully, Warzone Pacific is far more cheat-free than Verdansk ever was.

