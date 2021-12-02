Caldera in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific will not allow players to swim

While the new Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific map, Caldera, is surrounded by water, players won't be able to swim.

Swimming is not something new to Call of Duty. In recent games such as Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, swimming in water-filled parts of certain maps is a possibility.

The Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific map features huge rivers and other bodies of water. Players won't be able to go into the ocean, but will be able to walk through and hide in shallower waters.

Swimming not possible in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

The ocean that surrounds Caldera in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific will be off limits to players. That essentially means that if the water looks too deep, players won't be able to access it.

That means there won't be any intense boat battles at sea, or players hiding if the final circle rests near the edge of the island. Swimming in the ocean is just not a possibility.

There will be shallow areas of water such as lakes, ponds, and rivers scattered across Caldera in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, however. Players can't technically swim in those either.

Instead, they can "wade through shallow water seen in areas like the Lagoon", as per Activision. Even though there is no swimming, water still offers some benefits.

Footsteps will be harder to see through water, including to those who are using the Tracker Perk. In areas with knee-high water, players can crouch down and receive the Cold Blooded Perk as long as they are crouched.

Chris 🇵🇷🇩🇴 @sonicx161 You’re so unserious, let me swim in Warzone. Blackout did it perfectly @RavenSoftware You’re so unserious, let me swim in Warzone. Blackout did it perfectly @RavenSoftware

There is no going prone and hiding underneath these knee-high bodies of water in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, though. Some players are already disappointed about that, because Caldera appears like swimming would be a huge part of it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Swimming in other Call of Duty games is something players enjoy and adding it to Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific would have made for some great content. However, that's not the case as of now.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee