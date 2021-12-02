How will loadouts work in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific?

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1 will bring a boatload of changes to the Battle Royale.

One pretty significant change coming to Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is how loadouts work. On the new map Caldera, loadouts will not operate in the same many they did on Verdansk.

The most important aspect of this change is that loadouts will only be available to call in after a free loadout drops onto the map for the first time. They also can only contain Vanguard weaponry.

Loadouts work much different in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific players won't be able to snag some quick cash and buy a loadout as quickly as they can like they were able to do in the early stages of Warzone and Verdansk.

Instead, they will need to find a weapon to help them survive the first several minutes of Battle Royale. That is because loadouts won't be available to purchase immediately.

Call of Duty Intel @CODINT3L Loadouts in #Warzone can only be called in through Buy Stations after the first free Loadout Drop in Warzone Pacific Loadouts in #Warzone can only be called in through Buy Stations after the first free Loadout Drop in Warzone Pacific

Free loadout drops will land on Caldera in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. Players can grab loadouts from these and use them, but they will probably be swarming with enemies.

If you can wait, once that first free loadout of the game hits the ground, you can go to a buy station with your cash, purchase a loadout, call it in, and get kitted with your favorite Vanguard loadout.

Only Vanguard loadouts will be allowed on Caldera. Activision states this was due to a hopeful streamlining of the meta for "more accessibility and room for experimentation."

Gonna be fun seeing everyone run around with ground loot a while longer Best Changes cmin with #warzone pacific to the loadout systemGonna be fun seeing everyone run around with ground loot a while longer Best Changes cmin with #warzone pacific to the loadout systemGonna be fun seeing everyone run around with ground loot a while longer https://t.co/dNPNAmfbMF

This change in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific has brought mixed reactions from players of the Battle Royale. Some aren't too happy with it, and others think it is an excellent addition to the game.

This will shake up the meta in matchmaking lobbies and competitive lobbies. Players will have to make use of what they can find before grabbing a loadout and powering up.

