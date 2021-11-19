Pro player misses $400,000 COD: Warzone Tournament, chooses to sleep instead

Gamers, especially COD gamers, are dedicated to their craft. Call of Duty is always one of the most popular game franchises, and they have a devoted player base. That extends to COD: Warzone, too. While it's not the same as their normal releases, Warzone is their foray into the ever-growing battle royale field, and it has tons of players.

Sometimes, even for pro gamers, life gets in the way. Every tournament can't be attended and every waking second can't be spent on the game, as much as they would probably like it to be. For one player, the waking seconds paled in comparison to the sleeping seconds, and it may have cost him.

Pro COD: Warzone player misses huge tournament due to sleep

There are tons of gaming tournaments all year long. There are tons of COD: Warzone tournaments, too, but none are bigger than this one. The prize? $400,000. It's one of the biggest prizes in gaming, and one player simply missed the tournament.

RØKKR rasim @Blazt You ever fall asleep at 12am and just wake up at 3pm without waking up once? 15 hours straight how is that even possible You ever fall asleep at 12am and just wake up at 3pm without waking up once? 15 hours straight how is that even possible

Blazt, a COD pro, slept for 15 hours straight with no interruptions. It's a rather impressive feat, to be honest, but it certainly cost him this time. Sleep can often be considered invaluable, but a few extra hours of sleep is certainly not worth $400,000.

While Blazt missed the chance, he didn't seem to mind it as much as he probably should have. However, one follower cared enough to send his frustration over a tweet.

Kinkku @Kinkkui @HollyyLive @Blazt But you also have a 400k tournament which you and your teammate has practised for. Just set an alarm bro. You're not the only working parent in the world. There's no excuse for this kind of behaviour. Just straight disrespect for mutex, all the other players and the organizers. @HollyyLive @Blazt But you also have a 400k tournament which you and your teammate has practised for. Just set an alarm bro. You're not the only working parent in the world. There's no excuse for this kind of behaviour. Just straight disrespect for mutex, all the other players and the organizers.

Additionally, Blazt's sleep schedule essentially destroyed his COD: Warzone duo partner, Mutex, to have a chance as well. It was a duos tournament, so by virtue of one player missing out, the other player essentially does, too. He could solo it and win, but the odds of doing that in a tournament filled with other pros are impossibly slim.

Blazt definitely hung his teammate Mutex out to dry for this tournament (Image via Blazt)

Fortunately, Mutex was able to find a last-minute partner, but it's not the same as working with a partner someone who has trained and worked with to be on the same page. Hopefully Blazt rested well, because that's the only way this could have been worth it.

Edited by R. Elahi