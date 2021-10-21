The best LAPA SMG loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6

With The Haunting event going live, the LAPA SMG has arrived in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6. It may be the final submachine gun release from Black Ops Cold War, but it is already proving to be deadly with a great loadout.

The LAPA SMG is described as a ranged prototype of a submachine gun in Warzone and it certainly acts the part. Damage from the range is easy and the slower fire rate allows for some serious punches from each bullet. Control of the weapon is also great as it allows for versatility when choosing attachments for a Warzone loadout.

Try these attachments for the LAPA SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6

When creating a loadout for the LAPA SMG, players need to capitalize on what the weapon does well or compensate for its weaknesses. As always, here are the attachments to help balance the submachine gun.

Attachments for LAPA SMG in Warzone Season 6

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Agency Suppressor Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Raider Stock

Raider Stock Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Magazine: STANAG 50 Rnd

Almost any weapon in Warzone is going to utilize a suppressor attachment. In this case, the Agency Suppressor is the best selection, as it provides both damage range and control to the submachine gun. On top of the additional stats, the weapon will be suppressed and harder to detect.

Then there is the laser attachment and players should use the Tiger Team Spotlight on the LAPA SMG. Typically, laser attachments give weapons more functional mobility that allows for quick movement in close quarters. The Tiger Team Spotlight is perfect for that.

Raider Stock is another mobility attachment in Warzone. Considering the LAPA already has so much range and control, other attachments can be employed for additional mobility and aim down sight movement speed.

Optics are always subjective in Warzone, but some tend to be more effective than others. The Microflex LED is a fantastic option with plenty of visibility for close-range use of the LAPA SMG.

The final attachment is the magazine and they can also be subject to change. However, the STANAG 50 Rnd gives the most ammunition without reducing the ADS speed on the weapon too much. Players can choose another option if speed is a problem, but this will complete the Warzone loadout.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

