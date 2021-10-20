How to unlock the LAPA SMG in Call of Duty: Warzone and Cold War

The LAPA SMG is a brand new weapon for players to utilize as The Haunting returns to Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. However, a handful of challenges need to be completed before the LAPA SMG can be used for protection.

Most weapons that are released after a season begins require challenges to unlock them. The same rule applies to the LAPA SMG, but instead of the usual lone challenge, it has been implemented as a reward during The Haunting within Verdansk. Players will need to play plenty of Cold War multiplayer, or jump into The Ghosts of Verdansk playlist.

How to get the LAPA SMG during The Haunting in Call of Duty: Cold War and Warzone

Whether players are on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or on Warzone, nine challenges will need to be completed in order to unlock the LAPA SMG. It's used as the final reward in the Halloween event and will take a bit of extra work.

Players who are on Warzone need to focus on the new playlist called The Ghosts of Verdansk. The game mode is very similar to last year's mode for The Haunting. There are all kinds of scares, and when players die, they return as ghosts with a chance to revive themselves. Nearly all nine challenges in Warzone require the playlist.

On the other hand, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players need to focus on the multiplayer side of the game. That doesn't mean they will be easy though, and players still need to jump into all kinds of different playlists. Black Ops Cold War has new modes based on Outbreak, Nuketown, and Team Deathmatch. Like Warzone, nine challenges need to be completed in The Haunting to earn the LAPA SMG.

Other methods of earning the LAPA SMG in Cold War and Warzone

Completing The Haunting challenges is free and is the best way to get the LAPA SMG for now. But this event won't be the only way for players to get their hands on the weapon.

More likely than not, after The Haunting ends there will be a simpler challenge to complete in order to unlock the LAPA SMG, regardless of the game. But that means players will need to wait until the end of the event to claim it.

For anyone that is impatient, there is already a store bundle for the LAPA SMG that will instantly unlock the weapon. Regardless of the method used to earn the weapon, it's already proving to be strong in both Call of Duty: Cold War and Warzone.

