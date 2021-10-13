Activision announces new kernel-level anti-cheat Ricochet for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the latest iteration of the annualized first-person military shooter that takes the series back to its Second World War-era roots. Built upon the same engine as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) and Warzone, the upcoming title has garnered attention from players across the world.

Earlier during Call of Duty: Vanguard’s reveal event, Activision and Sledgehammer games mentioned that a new anti-cheat will be coming to the title, however, details regarding it have been under wraps.

Activision has finally announced Ricochet for the upcoming Call of Duty: Vanguard and the ever-popular Call of Duty: Warzone. Ricochet is a Kernel-level anti-cheat that hopes to combat the massive number of hackers and cheaters in the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone is without question one of the most played video games today. The fast-paced gunplay paired with free-to-play access and regular content has made the title a must-play.

However, a major issue plaguing the servers is the sheer volume of hackers and cheaters. While Activision has taken some steps towards preventing hacking and cheating, the nearly two year old title hasn’t seen a significant reduction in cheaters, which is now about to change.

Warzone launched as a free-to-play battle royal title based on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and has been receiving regular content alongside both Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The title will also receive a major content drop alongside the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard, primarily a whole new arsenal of operators, and a brand new Pacific Island.

More about Ricochet, the kernel-level anti-cheat for PC, developed by Activision for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone

Ricochet, a kernel-level anti-cheat, takes a multi-faceted approach to combat cheating. This features new server-side tools that monitor analytics to identify cheating, enhanced investigation processes to stamp out cheaters, updates to strengthen account security, and more.

Ricochet will monitor software and applications that attempt to interact with and manipulate Call of Duty: Warzone, providing the overall security team with more data to bolster security.

Even though there are quite a few prominent anti-cheat systems such as Easy Anti-Cheat and BattleEye, Vanguard, developed by Riot Games for the popular title Valorant, is currently the only kernel-level anti-cheat implementation. Vanguard has been quite successful in keeping Valorant safe from hackers and cheaters, and hopefully, Ricochet can do the same for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone.

Ricochet will launch alongside Call of Duty: Vanguard, and will be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone alongside the Pacific update.

