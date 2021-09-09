Warzone devs announce much-awaited anti-cheat system, and a new map

The Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update dropped a few days ago, and players are getting a taste of the new experience that the mid-season update brought to the game. There are new modes, operators, events and weapons to look out for.

Warzone devs are now busy with a new map that will be coming to the game later this year. Along with the new map, players will also get a taste of the revised and improved anti-cheat that Warzone devs have promised the players.

New Warzone map 'The Pacific' announced

Raven Software announced a new Warzone map that is coming to the game later this year. As Call of Duty Vanguard launches on November 2021, players will see Warzone get a new map, The Pacific.

🌴We are going to THE PACIFIC🌴



A new #Warzone map will launch later this year!



More to come soon...pack sunscreen. pic.twitter.com/BWE6Ik7KHA — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 7, 2021

Here's the brief early intel Raven Software has provided about the upcoming map in their recent blog post:

"The Pacific map will feature an entirely new island play-space built from the ground up, complete with all new points of interest. Visually, Warzone’s Pacific map will be a change of pace from the war-torn environment of Verdansk to something that is more vibrant and alive… and something with plenty of secrets hidden within its beauty. The island is roughly the size of Verdansk and built based on learnings from the community over nearly two years."

Raven Software promises that the new map will be even more fun as they have paid attention to all that the community has been saying about Verdansk since its release in 2020.

New anti-cheat system will release with the new map in Warzone

It seems Call of Duty Vanguard is going to be the redemption Warzone players have been waiting for so long. After almost two years of continuously badgering Activision to add an anti-cheat to Warzone, it is finally coming to the Battle Royale title with the launch of the new CoD game in November.

The new #Warzone Pacific experience will feature:



🌴New PC Anti-Cheat System

🌴New Playlists

🌴New Limited-Time Modes

🌴New Community Events

🌴New Palm Tree Emojis for us to use. pic.twitter.com/E6rgYKxmnW — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 7, 2021

Here's the official confirmation from Raven Software:

"Warzone’s Pacific map will launch with a brand-new, multifaceted anti-cheat system for PC. Raven is currently putting the system through its final paces and comprehensively testing it, so we are excited to have it ready on day one when the new Warzone experience releases."

Call of Duty Vanguard is being released worldwide on November 5, 2021 and players can expect to enjoy Warzone in a hacker-free environment under its hood.

Edited by R. Elahi