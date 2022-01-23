Call of Duty Vanguard Season 2 will feature Ground War according to leaks

Activision is set to release Season 2 of Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone on February 14, 2022 and a lot of information has already come out through leaks.

Developers had already revealed that the launch of Season 2 has been delayed by two weeks in order to focus more on bug fixes and glitches. They are planning to bring a lot of new content to the Call of Duty Vanguard Season 2 including a Zombie mode, new weapons and maps.

Now a recent leak also suggests that Ground War could finally return in Season 2 as well.

Ground War might return for Call of Duty Vanguard Season 2

According to the popular leaker, CODLeaks2022 from Twitter, a leak suggests the Ground War is all set to appear in Season 2 with a new map. The new map has also been revealed, and has been marked with various points of interest.

Though the name of the map is still unknown, different locations are named on the map like Castle, Terrain, Radar Station, Rocket Site and much more.

Popular insider and leaker, TheGhostofHope has already backed up the leaked information.

Hope @TheGhostOfHope Definitely getting Ground War in Season 2 of Vanguard. Definitely getting Ground War in Season 2 of Vanguard.

Along with the reveal of the Ground War map, some weapons have also been speculated to join Season 2. According to CODWW2Vanguard, an unnamed Shotgun will be introduced along with two LMGs named KH M/40 and Chauchat. Both LMGs were featured in Call of Duty WW2 and are expected to return with Season 2.

Call of Duty insider ZestyCodLeaks revealed that Vanguard may also bring two new game modes, including a 2v2 round-based mode known as Gunfight. The USS Texas map featured in Call of Duty WW2 may also return for Season 2 as the map was already rumored to be added from mid-season.

It seems like Activision is dedicated to revive its huge fanbase and introduce some quality content for Call of Duty players. More information will come up when developers reveal the official details of Call of Duty Vanguard Season 2.

Note: Players are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt. While the information has been released by credible leakers, Activision hasn't made anything official yet.

