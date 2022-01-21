×
COD Vanguard January 20 patch notes, shotguns and Fortified perk nerfed

A new update has been released in light of the wait for the massive Season 2 update in COD Vanguard (Image via Activision)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
Modified Jan 21, 2022 06:31 AM IST
COD Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 updates are getting delayed as the developers have publicly notified players that they are working on stability issues. However, Sledgehammer Games has released a new update that is changing the existing weapon balance in the game. The overpowered shotguns in COD Vanguard are finally getting a nerf and this new update will definitely make the already prolonged Season 1 a lot more bearable.

An update has been deployed in #Vanguard!(yes we nerfed Shotguns)sledgehammergames.com/blog/2021/Vang…

The Double Barrel shotguns were extremely annoying and the community has been asking for a nerf for the longest time. Even though the Season 2 update is going to be delayed, Sledgehammer Games released an update with a nerf to the shotgun, the Fortified perk and some more changes.

January 20 patch notes for COD Vanguard

These patch notes have been sourced from the original Season 1 patch notes blog post by Sledgehammer Games.

Bug Fixes

Weapons

  • Longshots now count when achieved through Incendiary Round's damage over time
  • When previewing the Welgun after unlocking Challenges in Multiplayer, the Welgun is no longer missing challenge details
  • Corrected unintended behavior with Buck and Slug, which resulted in players getting headshot bonuses when shooting limbs

Perks

  • Players with the Fortified Perk are no longer immune to any fire damage including Flamenaut and Incendiary Grenade
If you all don't have Fortified as your first perk in Vanguard, you might want to give it a shot. GOD MODE Lol #vanguard #callofduty #twitch #PS5 https://t.co/PKxNPvlIWN

Killstreaks

  • Fixed an issue where some players would not retain their Killstreaks in between rounds
  • Users can no longer gain infinite ammo with a Killstreak bug exploit

Weapon Balancing

Shotguns

  • Akimbo Double Barrel Shotgun- Damage has been reduced
Nerf the shotguns #Vanguard https://t.co/Nujy0FFegA

Attachments

  • Buck and Slug- Range has been reduced

Adjusted CDL Recipes with the following:

  • Match start timer is now 30 seconds
  • Removed FMJ from Restricted List
  • Respawn Delay Timer set to 3.5 seconds
  • Suicide Respawn Delay Timer set to 4.5 seconds
  • Added Incendiary Grenades to Restricted List
  • Added Bombing Run to Restricted List
  • All Killstreaks, except Artillery Strike and Cruise Missile, are restricted and not able to be used while in Ranked matches

A few updates have also been added to COD Vanguard Zombies and players interested in the mode can check out the patch notes here.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
