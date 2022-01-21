COD Vanguard January 20 patch notes, shotguns and Fortified perk nerfed

COD Vanguard and Warzone Season 2 updates are getting delayed as the developers have publicly notified players that they are working on stability issues. However, Sledgehammer Games has released a new update that is changing the existing weapon balance in the game. The overpowered shotguns in COD Vanguard are finally getting a nerf and this new update will definitely make the already prolonged Season 1 a lot more bearable.
The Double Barrel shotguns were extremely annoying and the community has been asking for a nerf for the longest time. Even though the Season 2 update is going to be delayed, Sledgehammer Games released an update with a nerf to the shotgun, the Fortified perk and some more changes.
January 20 patch notes for COD Vanguard
These patch notes have been sourced from the original Season 1 patch notes blog post by Sledgehammer Games.
Bug Fixes
Weapons
- Longshots now count when achieved through Incendiary Round's damage over time
- When previewing the Welgun after unlocking Challenges in Multiplayer, the Welgun is no longer missing challenge details
- Corrected unintended behavior with Buck and Slug, which resulted in players getting headshot bonuses when shooting limbs
Perks
- Players with the Fortified Perk are no longer immune to any fire damage including Flamenaut and Incendiary Grenade
Killstreaks
- Fixed an issue where some players would not retain their Killstreaks in between rounds
- Users can no longer gain infinite ammo with a Killstreak bug exploit
Weapon Balancing
Shotguns
- Akimbo Double Barrel Shotgun- Damage has been reduced
Attachments
- Buck and Slug- Range has been reduced
Adjusted CDL Recipes with the following:
- Match start timer is now 30 seconds
- Removed FMJ from Restricted List
- Respawn Delay Timer set to 3.5 seconds
- Suicide Respawn Delay Timer set to 4.5 seconds
- Added Incendiary Grenades to Restricted List
- Added Bombing Run to Restricted List
- All Killstreaks, except Artillery Strike and Cruise Missile, are restricted and not able to be used while in Ranked matches
A few updates have also been added to COD Vanguard Zombies and players interested in the mode can check out the patch notes here.