When does Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season One end?

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific's first season continues, and judging by recent developments, it could be longer than what was initially planned.

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific are two different games made by separate studios but have common seasons and events. An example is the Festive Fervor event held over the Christmas period in December. Quite naturally, both the games were supposed to get season 2 together as well.

It's to be noted that Activision does not ideally give out the start of the new season unless the dates are close. A great way to guess this is by observing the expiry dates on the battle pass of the relevant seasons.

The early release date for the pass was on February 1, which had resulted in speculation of a new season in February. But with a confirmed delay, there will likely be an extension to season 1.

Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific Season 1 will be extended in all probability

On January 19, Activision informed everyone of their decision to delay the release of season 2 across Warzone and Vanguard. As stated by the publisher, the reason is to focus on improving the product first to meet the player base's expectations.

More intel: We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.More intel: bit.ly/S2CommunityUpd… https://t.co/iBWEVQFwpf

While this has created some sense of uncertainty among the player base, what's certain is that season 2 is delayed. The new date for the start of season 2 will be February 14 and launched across Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific.

Due to the delay, Season 1 will likely end either on February 13 or the day after, when season 2 launches. It remains to be seen if Activision will extend the expiry period of the season 1 battle pass.

While there has been no official reveal of upcoming items for the new season, players can expect new weapon camos, operator customization items, and more.

Based on the community rumors, there will also be new events and the return of fan-favorite events. Additionally, there is a chance for a revamp to the zombies mode, and players can expect several fixes to ongoing bugs and glitches.

