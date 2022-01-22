Will Microsoft's acquisition of Activision see Call of Duty return to its glory days?

Call of Duty is arguably one of the biggest and most successful franchises globally. However, Activision, the publisher, has been using the franchise as a revenue-fodder over the past few years.

The quality of the game has deteriorated significantly, leading to several dissatisfied fans for a long time now. Thus, a question that rises among franchise fans is whether the $70 billion acquisition of Activision by Microsoft might see Call of Duty finally go back to where it belonged.

Phil Spencer @XboxP3 Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship. Had good calls this week with leaders at Sony. I confirmed our intent to honor all existing agreements upon acquisition of Activision Blizzard and our desire to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation. Sony is an important part of our industry, and we value our relationship.

Activision's way of handling this game has been extremely poor. They have been releasing a new COD every year for a while without any consideration of community feedback. This has put a massive dent in both the quality and the reputation of this beloved franchise.

Microsoft could possibly put a stop to yearly Call of Duty releases by Activision

āṣCall of Duty is a franchise that is deeply rooted in players' minds worldwide, as this franchise provided something unique that no other FPS (first-person shooter) game could back in the day.

Games like Modern Warfare 2 and Black Ops became landmarks in gaming history. Call of Duty was probably one of the first few FPS games that consisted of an engaging multiplayer accompanied by a deep and intricately written story.

Full announcement details here: Today is a historic moment. We are excited to announce that the world-renowned franchises and talented people at @ATVI_AB will be joining Team Xbox!Full announcement details here: xbx.lv/3fCovjY Today is a historic moment. We are excited to announce that the world-renowned franchises and talented people at @ATVI_AB will be joining Team Xbox! Full announcement details here: xbx.lv/3fCovjY https://t.co/jIXuYCcndG

Iconic characters like Ghost, Roach, Captain Price, and Alex Mason have all come from the same franchise. Even today, when gamers speak about them, they are filled with nostalgia.

However, Activision soon forgot what this franchise stood for. They saw that players love the game and thus can be used as a means to earn even more revenue. Thus, the annual release of titles under this same franchise became the norm.

Activision would pressure the studios to keep developing more Call of Duty games. As a result, the quality went downhill, leading to frustration amongst fans. Titles like Infinite Warfare and Vanguard lack the flavor of previous games within the franchise.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Developers at the studios have been wanting to shift away from yearly releases for a while, but the executive team, including Bobby Kotick, continued to demand yearly Call of Duty games. Developers at the studios have been wanting to shift away from yearly releases for a while, but the executive team, including Bobby Kotick, continued to demand yearly Call of Duty games.

However, a few days back, Microsoft bought out Activision through a multi-billion dollar deal. This means that the latter and all the studios it handles, who are responsible for developing this franchise, will be controllable by Microsoft and Xbox Game Studios.

Now, the current state of this franchise is a well-known idea. Despite the revenue it makes, there is no denying that the games are tedious. However, to understand how much the development of this title can change, it is crucial to take a look at another major company that Microsoft took over.

Bethesda Game Studios was also acquired by Microsoft around a year back. Since the acquisition happened, the company has changed a lot in how they produce games. One of the most significant changes was the revival of Fallout 76, which was a disaster at launch.

Bethesda became much more open about their work, and their honesty was visible. They slowed down their development and listened to the community much more. The change is visible, and something similar can be expected from Activision.

- confident that the workplace issues at A/B will be resolved

- happy with the new IPs and specifically mentioned King's Quest, Guitar Hero and HeXen

- wants to support the new teams to work on franchises he loved as a kid



washingtonpost.com/video-games/20… Interview with Phil Spencer- confident that the workplace issues at A/B will be resolved- happy with the new IPs and specifically mentioned King's Quest, Guitar Hero and HeXen- wants to support the new teams to work on franchises he loved as a kid Interview with Phil Spencer- confident that the workplace issues at A/B will be resolved- happy with the new IPs and specifically mentioned King's Quest, Guitar Hero and HeXen- wants to support the new teams to work on franchises he loved as a kidwashingtonpost.com/video-games/20… https://t.co/f3QVppmnti You are free from the Call of Duty dungeon twitter.com/Nibellion/stat… You are free from the Call of Duty dungeon twitter.com/Nibellion/stat… https://t.co/jwNO6T0D8Z

In fact, Microsoft could look to put a brake on the development of Call of Duty just so that the studios have much more time to develop better games. Infinity Ward, Sledgehammer Games, and Treyarch are highly talented studios, but Activision's management led to the poor quality of their titles.

Since Microsoft has taken over, it is possible that Activision will finally take a turn when it comes to Call of Duty. However, as reported, the takeover will take time. Thus, fans will have to wait for any change to finally take place.

