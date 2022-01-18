“This is terrible for the medium”: Internet reacts as Microsoft announces Activision Blizzard acquisition

In a shock announcement, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, announced that the company is purchasing Activision Blizzard. This brings a wealth of IPs and development studios under the Microsoft banner.
Social media has been abuzz with thoughts and commentary on the news. Reactions so far have included everything from intense excitement to horror and frustration, such as by Twitter user ArbiterGenosa:
“My heart skipped a beat. This is terrible for the medium.”
Microsoft to gain Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion
The revelation of Activision Blizzard being bought came out of nowhere and has been a shock to many. The two companies will act independently until the deal has officially been closed, and then Activision Blizzard, as a business, will report to Spencer.
Activision Blizzard has been mired in controversy over the past year, with reports of harassment coming out of the company and the filing of a lawsuit. However, while Spencer will be in charge overall, Bobby Kotick will remain as the CEO of Activision Blizzard.
Players can expect as many Activision Blizzard games as possible, both new and old, to join the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass lineups. Spencer also said the move will speed along Microsoft's cloud gaming plans.
In the statement made by Spencer, he stated that every person should be treated with dignity and respect, and that all teams and leaders will be held to this commitment. Of course, the internet has some opinions about this announcement.
Internet’s response to Microsoft acquisition ranges from shock to hype
Naturally, there was a huge response to news of the acquisiton, which had users across the internet talking and arguing about it.
Jason Schreier of Bloomberg News suggested that the deal could create antitrust issues and concerns.
Other users countered this fear by pointing at similarly massive gaming entities such as Tencent. They feel if certain games under the Activision umbrella, like Call of Duty, were to remain multi-platform, it could be fine.
A fair few Twitter users were sure that games like Call of Duty are going to become exclusives, while other responses point out how Minecraft and Doom are staying multi-platform.
Some users were confident that change will come as a result. while others responded by saying that it’s far more likely that the power structure will remain in place. Instead, it will just push Activision Blizzard games deeper into the new ecosystem.
Then there were those who felt Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick needed to go.
Many were just frustrated, angry, or disappointed.
Others are hopeful for growth on Activision Blizzard’s side, and that the company can get back on track under Microsoft.
The matter of exclusives was also being brought up, with some sure that exclusivity won’t happen. One user pointed out that while Spencer wasn't big on exclusives, it was still a worrisome move nonetheless.
Not everyone is upset though. Some users are excited and see this as a huge victory for the company.
The acquisition is going to be a talking point for months to come. Until we know more about what the acquisition will imply, gamers will continue to have mixed opinions about what this is eventually going to mean for both companies.