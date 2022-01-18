“This is terrible for the medium”: Internet reacts as Microsoft announces Activision Blizzard acquisition

In a shock announcement, Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming, announced that the company is purchasing Activision Blizzard. This brings a wealth of IPs and development studios under the Microsoft banner.

Social media has been abuzz with thoughts and commentary on the news. Reactions so far have included everything from intense excitement to horror and frustration, such as by Twitter user ArbiterGenosa:

“My heart skipped a beat. This is terrible for the medium.”

Microsoft to gain Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion

The revelation of Activision Blizzard being bought came out of nowhere and has been a shock to many. The two companies will act independently until the deal has officially been closed, and then Activision Blizzard, as a business, will report to Spencer.

Xbox @Xbox Xbox is committed to our journey for inclusion in every aspect of gaming. We hold all teams to this commitment. We’re looking forward to extending our culture of proactive inclusion to the great teams across Activision Blizzard. Xbox is committed to our journey for inclusion in every aspect of gaming. We hold all teams to this commitment. We’re looking forward to extending our culture of proactive inclusion to the great teams across Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard has been mired in controversy over the past year, with reports of harassment coming out of the company and the filing of a lawsuit. However, while Spencer will be in charge overall, Bobby Kotick will remain as the CEO of Activision Blizzard.

Players can expect as many Activision Blizzard games as possible, both new and old, to join the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass lineups. Spencer also said the move will speed along Microsoft's cloud gaming plans.

In the statement made by Spencer, he stated that every person should be treated with dignity and respect, and that all teams and leaders will be held to this commitment. Of course, the internet has some opinions about this announcement.

Internet’s response to Microsoft acquisition ranges from shock to hype

Naturally, there was a huge response to news of the acquisiton, which had users across the internet talking and arguing about it.

Jason Schreier of Bloomberg News suggested that the deal could create antitrust issues and concerns.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier This deal certainly raises some antitrust questions! This deal certainly raises some antitrust questions!

Other users countered this fear by pointing at similarly massive gaming entities such as Tencent. They feel if certain games under the Activision umbrella, like Call of Duty, were to remain multi-platform, it could be fine.

Golwar @Golwar @jasonschreier But with players like Tencent around, I don't see why it shouldn't pass. Maybe with some restrictions like CoD remaining multiplatform etc. @jasonschreier But with players like Tencent around, I don't see why it shouldn't pass. Maybe with some restrictions like CoD remaining multiplatform etc.

A fair few Twitter users were sure that games like Call of Duty are going to become exclusives, while other responses point out how Minecraft and Doom are staying multi-platform.

Sean Mesler @N2NOther @mon_loch @ArbiterGenosa @jasonschreier You really think they’re going to allow the biggest shooter franchise on the planet on another platform? @mon_loch @ArbiterGenosa @jasonschreier You really think they’re going to allow the biggest shooter franchise on the planet on another platform?

Loch mon @mon_loch @N2NOther @ArbiterGenosa @jasonschreier Doom? Yes. i mean they allowed minecraft to be on other platforms despite it being the biggest game of all time @N2NOther @ArbiterGenosa @jasonschreier Doom? Yes. i mean they allowed minecraft to be on other platforms despite it being the biggest game of all time

Some users were confident that change will come as a result. while others responded by saying that it’s far more likely that the power structure will remain in place. Instead, it will just push Activision Blizzard games deeper into the new ecosystem.

Homura Hoops @YummyAnus @Normchacho @jasonschreier Normally I'd agree it doesn't bode well for consumers when one player has that much power, but in this case I'm pleased to see Activision getting new ownership. Given the 180 Xbox made over the last 10 years, I'm confident any changes they make will be largely for the better @Normchacho @jasonschreier Normally I'd agree it doesn't bode well for consumers when one player has that much power, but in this case I'm pleased to see Activision getting new ownership. Given the 180 Xbox made over the last 10 years, I'm confident any changes they make will be largely for the better

Norman Vadeboncoeur @Normchacho @YummyAnus



The "changes" they'll make will be to push people to their ecosystem. @jasonschreier I very much doubt that. Much of the management team will likely stay in place, and those who do leave will get enormous golden parachutes.The "changes" they'll make will be to push people to their ecosystem. @YummyAnus @jasonschreier I very much doubt that. Much of the management team will likely stay in place, and those who do leave will get enormous golden parachutes.The "changes" they'll make will be to push people to their ecosystem.

Then there were those who felt Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick needed to go.

pooka @Pookac81 @Xbox Ya still gotta fire the ceo .. @Xbox Ya still gotta fire the ceo ..

Many were just frustrated, angry, or disappointed.

Soul James @Any_Elm_Idly @Xbox Congrats to Bobby Kotic on being included in this payday, unlike the various women who'ms harassment out of the company he oversaw. @Xbox Congrats to Bobby Kotic on being included in this payday, unlike the various women who'ms harassment out of the company he oversaw.

Others are hopeful for growth on Activision Blizzard’s side, and that the company can get back on track under Microsoft.

Rob Thompson @robthompson90 @jasonschreier Maybe Microsoft can clean up the whole company and get them back on track, improving their reputation again. This may also mean call of duty becomes exclusive to XBox, but that would leave so much money on the table it's hard to fathom. @jasonschreier Maybe Microsoft can clean up the whole company and get them back on track, improving their reputation again. This may also mean call of duty becomes exclusive to XBox, but that would leave so much money on the table it's hard to fathom.

The matter of exclusives was also being brought up, with some sure that exclusivity won’t happen. One user pointed out that while Spencer wasn't big on exclusives, it was still a worrisome move nonetheless.

Siddhanth💙 @TheTechDude24 @ArbiterGenosa @jasonschreier It's unlikely that Microsoft is going to make any of these exclusives. Making live service games that aren't already first party like Halo exclusives will be a catastrophic mistake. Phil Spencer is against the idea of exclusives either way. This likely isnt for exclusives. @ArbiterGenosa @jasonschreier It's unlikely that Microsoft is going to make any of these exclusives. Making live service games that aren't already first party like Halo exclusives will be a catastrophic mistake. Phil Spencer is against the idea of exclusives either way. This likely isnt for exclusives.

Siddhanth💙 @TheTechDude24 @ArbiterGenosa @jasonschreier That being said, mass monopolisation is something the industry should be worried about. It's scary how so many studios are becoming owned by either Microsoft or Sony. @ArbiterGenosa @jasonschreier That being said, mass monopolisation is something the industry should be worried about. It's scary how so many studios are becoming owned by either Microsoft or Sony.

Not everyone is upset though. Some users are excited and see this as a huge victory for the company.

LarZen ➐ 🇳🇴 @_LarZen_ @jasonschreier I actually hope it happens. It’s clear Activision Blizzard isn’t capable of fixing their issues. Microsoft could and employees and gamers would be better for it. @jasonschreier I actually hope it happens. It’s clear Activision Blizzard isn’t capable of fixing their issues. Microsoft could and employees and gamers would be better for it.

Frank @heyitsfrank1_ @jasonschreier Game pass gonna be looking pretty interesting @jasonschreier Game pass gonna be looking pretty interesting

Uzis @ImUziis @mrherringcloak @jasonschreier Huge W, they can clean up activision from the inside out, possibly make cod and other titles great again aswell in the process @mrherringcloak @jasonschreier Huge W, they can clean up activision from the inside out, possibly make cod and other titles great again aswell in the process

The acquisition is going to be a talking point for months to come. Until we know more about what the acquisition will imply, gamers will continue to have mixed opinions about what this is eventually going to mean for both companies.

