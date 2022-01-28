Call of Duty Warzone players prefer playing Apex Legends to Caldera

Call of Duty Warzone received a new map in Caldera on December 8, but the addition has divided the community.

The free-to-play battle royale-based addition to the Call of Duty series has been relatively successful since its release. It has received content from all three recent releases — Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard.

Caldera was added to Call of Duty Warzone as part of the content additions coming from Vanguard.

But there have been mixed reviews of the map located on an island in the middle of the Pacific. While some players have been appreciative, others have been left unimpressed. The overall impression about Caldera was seen as part of a community discussion thread on the possibility of timed rotation of maps.

Call of Duty Warzone players say they will play Apex Legends over Caldera

It all started in a thread by the user named u/duffwardo, who proposed the possibility of timed map rotations. If implemented, the system will see switches on maps from time to time and won't force players to play on a map they don't like.

But the conversation soon turned into a thread where the players mentioned their issues with the Caldera map. One crucial comment was to ensure that there won't be two versions of the Verdansk map.

The hilarious response to that "back out of Caldera pre-game" makes it similar to the Miramar map in PUBG. While the Miramar map has its perks, players have never liked the map as a whole.

Users often switch to another title when a game gets something not entirely likable, especially within the same genre. It has been no different, with players preferring to play Apex Legends instead.

But all's not bad about Call of Duty Warzone, and the main problem perhaps comes from the Caldera map. As another gamer stated, they like several things about Warzone that could potentially return with a change in the map.

While there are admirers of the Caldera map, it's not rocket science that Verdansk was a different map, and taking away the choice might have infuriated fans.

Lastly, Call of Duty Warzone has been ridiculed recently due to the ever-increasing storage size on the PC. While most players discussed map rotations, one member mentioned the risk of a gigantic file size, albeit in a cynical way.

It remains to be seen what changes Raven Software will bring to the Caldera map as part of season 2 on February 14.

Edited by Ravi Iyer