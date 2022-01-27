Raven Software teases massive Caldera updates for Call of Duty Warzone Season 2

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific's Caldera map could potentially see changes coming to it in the upcoming season.

The Caldera map was added on December 8 to the season 1 update. It is based on an island in the Pacific that is quite different from the earlier maps of Verdansk and Rebirth Island. For starters, the map is quite big compared to the earlier ones and that has been the main topic of debate.

While some fans have loved that the Caldera map is easier to master, others have been detracted by it. Recently, there was news in the community over how players prefer the Rebirth Island map and how the Caldera map feels 'boring' compared to Verdansk. However, if social media is anything to go by, changes could come up soon.

Raven Software teases fans regarding Call of Duty Warzone's Caldera map

Season 2 of Call of Duty Warzone Pacific was pushed back to February 14 and there are still a few days left for it to arrive. Given how active the community is, seeing players tag the developers to bring notice to major issues is not uncommon.

@CallofDuty @RavenSoftware just a heads up, I know your busy but needed to point out the buildings at the Refinery on #Caldera in grid reference F2 don’t match up with what is displayed on your mini-map HUD??? @CallofDuty UK @RavenSoftware just a heads up, I know your busy but needed to point out the buildings at the Refinery on #Caldera in grid reference F2 don’t match up with what is displayed on your mini-map HUD???@CallofDuty @CallofDutyUK https://t.co/RI4OfvNc1f

On January 25, a player of the game tweeted, mentioning Raven Software that there was an issue with the map. The refineries in the grid section F2 have buildings that didn't match the mini-map HUD. Many players subsequently felt that it was a map glitch.

But based on Raven Software's response, the mismatch could be a hint of what's to come. The tweet read as,

"Maybe the Map knows about a change coming to this area in Season 2?"

What changes could potentially come on the Caldera map?

While there has been no development on the thread, some guesses can be made regarding what changes might come in season 2. There have been reports of similar mismatches in other areas as well. The Caldera map has been blamed for passive and slow matches.

Raven Software might be changing the Points of Interest (POI) to make the map feel livelier. It will also increase the potential for engagement by players against each other.

However, no upcoming changes have been confirmed yet and it's best to wait for the official reveal. It is unlikely that the Caldera map will undergo a dramatic change and tweaks will likely come with how the POIs work.

