Possible Call of Duty Vanguard season 2 leaks suggest the arrival of new operators, skins, maps and more

Call of Duty Vanguard's season 2 delay may have upset a section of fans, but there is some exciting news ahead.

Earlier on January 19, Activision pushed back season 2 across both Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone Pacific. The reason for the delay, as stated, was to focus on quality and ensure that they will deliver a finished product. While many fans saw a rationale behind the decision, few were left bothered.

We've deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.

Activision also won't reveal details of the new season until it's about to start, or may have just started. Although February 14 is some time away, leakers have already revealed glimpses of things to come.

While it's to be noted that this is not official information, there are reasons to believe that the leaks could indeed have substance.

Call of Duty Vanguard leakers release information and images of things to come

Although Activision had stated the delayed dates of season 2, there had been no information regarding the upcoming items until today. It is widely expected that both Vanguard and Warzone will get new game modes and possibly new operators and maps.

According to leakers Zesty and Hydra, new operators are coming, which have been brought to the light, thanks to the efforts of Nanikos. The first major reveal has been the upcoming poster, which reveals the new weapons. Although there's no confirmation, the new weapons are suspected to be Chauchat and KG M/40.

As far as some the images. The weapons seem to be Chauchat, KG M/40 (LMG), and some other shotgun.



The map shown is likely the alps map which will be for ground war.

The list doesn't end there, as there's a whole new map coming. Although these are early days, the map might be used for ground war mode. There are new operators coming from an entirely new squadron.

If the leaks turn out to be true, Anna, Gustavo and Thomas will be the new operators, with each differing strongly from the other.

Conozcan a Gustavo, nuevo operador en la temporada 2 de Vanguard/Warzone

Lastly, there is a chance for a new Attack on Titan skin to appear in Call of Duty Vanguard once again. Unlike the skin in the Levi bundle, this will be a full on skin which will be usable by any operator. There's also a case where the new skin could be an all-new operator altogether.

¡Skin de Attack on Titan que próximamente va a salir!

However, all the bits of information are rumors and leaks at this point in time. Until there's any kind of official confirmation, Call of Duty Vanguard players should take this information with a pinch of salt.

