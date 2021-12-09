The best MP40 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

The MP40 was already a dominant force in Vanguard, and it can now take over the island within Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific. Some fans were worried that the MP40 would be less effective with the new Season 1 update for Vanguard and Warzone Pacific, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

Just like in Vanguard, the MP40 serves as a weapon that can be effective at nearly any range. It works as an assault rifle much of the time, as well as a submachine gun with a ton of close range potential. With the right attachments in Warzone, the MP40 is a top tier pick.

The best attachments for the MP40 in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 1

While the MP40 can be fantastic at multiple ranges, much of the build will need to be based on close quarters burst damage. Simply put, the MP40 will not beat an STG44 at range, but it can certainly put up a fight at medium range. But the right loadout ensures victory as a submachine gun.

Best attachments for the MP40 in Warzone Pacific:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: VDD 189MM Short

Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Magazine: 9MM 64 Round Drum

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Optic: Krausnick ISO 1M

Perk: Brace

Perk 2: Quick

Two of the main components that players need on the MP40 Warzone loadout are the muzzle and barrel attachments. For those, the Recoil Booster and the VDD 189MM Short are the best options. Both of these attachments will give the MP40 an even greater advantage at close range with plenty of fire rate and control to go along.

Then there are the mobility attachments which are the Fabric Grip, Krausnick 33M Folding, and the SMLE Pistol Grip. Each of these offers up sprint-to-fire speed or ADS speed that are integral to winning fights in close quarters Warzone battles. Losing too much mobility on the MP40 could mean death for Warzone Pacific players.

Also Read Article Continues below

The final components that are absolutely necessary are the Lengthened Bullets and the 9MM 64 Round Drum. Having 64 shots that have more bullet velocity to launch them makes all the difference on the MP40. There are other attachments listed above as well, like the perks, but optics and perks can be swapped depending on the situation. However, the MP40 speaks for itself in Warzone Pacific's Caldera.

Edited by Siddharth Satish