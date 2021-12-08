All weapons and operators coming to Call of Duty : Warzone Pacific Season One

As Activision's foray into the free-to-play market, the battle royale action of Warzone pits 150 players into the tried-and-tested Call of Duty multiplayer exchange.

Its unique twists on the battle royale genre also do much to establish its identity. Call of Duty: Warzone, first and foremost, is an entertaining, high-octane battle royale where death is more of an inconvenience than an ultimatum, and asymmetrical firefights are much rarer than one would expect of a battle royale.

The latter, of course, owes much to the way Call of Duty: Warzone handles loadouts. If everyone contributes in Warzone's squad mode, one can get their preferred customized set of classic Call of Duty arsenal right after the first circle closes. As Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season One closes in, this necessity to buy out your loadout will outlast its ever-shifting meta.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



In twelve hours, Caldera will welcome new visitors. 🏝️



Pacific Early Access begins at 9 AM PST on December 8th.



The Season One Patch Notes can be viewed via this link or in the thread below:



These seasonal updates are what solidify the active player base in Call of Duty: Warzone - which crossed 100 million this April. The newly added 'Call of Duty Warzone Season One' is the seventh season of Warzone and the first one with Call of Duty: Vanguard integration.

Here are all the new Vanguard weapons that come with Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



1) Assault Rifles

AS44 (VG)

Fast firing full-auto assault rifle ideal for close to mid-range engagements.

Assault Rifle Hotel (VG)

High accuracy and low-recoil allow this assault rifle precision at longer ranges.

Assault Rifle Charlie (VG)

High-caliber full-auto with accuracy for long-distance engagements.

Cooper Carbine (VG)

This short-range AR is easy to control with a fast fire rate.

Available via the Season One Battle Pass.

Assault Rifle Bravo (VG)

Four-round burst rifle, accurate at medium to long-range.

NZ-41 (VG)

Full-auto assault rifle with very accurate initial fire. Recoil becomes difficult to control with sustained fire.

Assault Rifle Alpha (VG)

Versatile assault rifle adaptable to any situation.

Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

Quick and mobile full-auto assault rifle. Ideal for pushing enemy positions at short to medium range.

2) Sidearms

The iconic Klauser from Vanguard is now in Warzone (Image via Call of Duty: Warzone)

1911 (VG)

Versatile semi-automatic pistol accurate at close and medium range.

Klauser (VG)

Steady high-caliber semi-automatic pistol more effective at range than other pistols.

Machine Pistol (VG)

Very fast firing fully-automatic pistol. Effective at close range.

RATT (VG)

Fast-firing semi-automatic pistol. Effective at close range.

Top Break (VG)

High-caliber revolver effective out to medium range.

3) Launchers

M1 Bazooka (VG)

Shoulder-fired launcher firing 60mm explosive rockets. Highly effective against vehicles.

MK11 Launcher (VG)

Repurposed launcher firing two-inch mortars. Very effective against infantry.

Panzerfaust (VG)

Disposable launcher firing a shaped charge warhead. Effective against vehicles and infantry.

Panzerschreck (VG)

Shoulder-fired launcher firing 88mm explosive rockets. Highly effective against vehicles.

4) Light Machine Guns

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season One will feature four new versatile LMGs (Image via Raven Software)

Light Machine Gun Charlie (VG)

Full-auto LMG with accurate initial fire. Recoil becomes difficult to control with sustained fire.

DP27 (VG)

Versatile LMG capable of full-auto accuracy up to medium range and accurate in burst at long range.

MG42 (VG)

Extreme rate-of-fire LMG able to suppress enemy forces at medium range.

Type 11 (VG)

Lighter LMG offers additional maneuverability to reposition during battle.

5) Melee

Combat Shield (VG)

Improvised armored shield. Impenetrable to ballistics and resistant to most explosives.

FS Fighting Knife (VG)

Commando fighting knife. Effective at surprise attacks or in close-quarters fighting.

Sawtooth (VG)

A club crafted from the jaws of the ocean's most fearsome predator.

Available via the Season One Battle Pass.

6) Shotguns

When it comes to close-range gunplay, few can match the new Gracey Auto Shotgun in Call of Duty (Image via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

Combat Shotgun (VG)

Pump-action shotgun offering additional effective range.

Double Barrel (VG)

Break-action shotgun with a fast rate-of-fire. Effective at close range.

Einhorn Revolving (VG)

Prototype shotgun with a revolving cylinder. Effective at close range.

Gracey Auto (VG)

Semi-auto shotgun with a very fast rate of fire. Effective at very close range.

7) Sniper Rifles

3-Line Rifle (VG)

Heavier bolt-action rifle offers increased stability. Immediately lethal almost anywhere on the body.

Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle (VG)

Heavy semi-automatic anti-tank rifle with devastating performance against infantry and vehicles alike.

Available via the Season One Battle Pass.

Kar98k (VG)

Versatile bolt-action rifle. Immediately lethal to the torso and head.

Type 99 (VG)

Lighter bolt-action rifle offers additional maneuverability. Immediately lethal to the upper torso and head.

8) SMGs

The SMG arsenal of Call of Duty: Warzone gets six new weapons this week (Image via Raven Software)

M1912 (VG)

High rate-of-fire SMG with high ammo capacity. Ideal for close-range engagements.

Submachine Gun Charlie (VG)

Workhorse SMG suited to all short to medium range engagements.

Owen (VG)

High-caliber full-auto SMG with accuracy for medium ranges.

PPSh-41 (VG)

Incredibly fast-firing SMG that eliminates close-range threats quickly.

Sten (VG)

High-mobility full-auto SMG ideal for flanking enemy positions.

Type 100 (VG)

High-accuracy and low recoil SMG offering additional effective range.

9) Tactical Rifles

G-43 (VG)

High rate-of-fire semi-automatic rifle most effective at medium range.

M1 Garand (VG)

Versatile rifle offering effective accuracy and stopping power at all ranges.

SVT-40 (VG)

High-caliber semi-automatic battle rifle. Especially effective with headshots.

New Call of Duty: Warzone operators in Season One Pacific

The new Call of Duty: Warzone season will have three new operators (Image via Raven Software)

The new weapons are not the only Vanguard content Call of Duty: Warzone is getting. The first season featuring Caldera also comes with three Call of Duty: Vanguard characters reworked into unlockable operator skins.

Francis “Kai” Lanakila: S.O.T.F. Trident (Launch)

Automatically unlocked at Tier 0 with purchase of the Season One Battle Pass.

Lewis Howard: S.O.T.F. Trident (In-Season)

Acquire Lewis via featured Bundles, set for launch during Season One.

Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes: S.O.T.F. Trident (In-Season)

Acquire Isabella via featured Bundles, set for launch during Season One.

