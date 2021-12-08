Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season One patch notes: Caldera, Vanguard Royale, and more

Call of Duty Warzone is getting a significant update that will bring Call of Duty Vanguard weapons, items, and operators, along with a new map, into the Warzone.

Call of Duty Warzone is arguably the most popular battle royal game. Its free-to-play nature, paired with the satisfactory Call of Duty gunplay, makes it an unbeatable combination.

Launched initially as a battle royal option to 2019’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare, bringing a new resurgence to the decade-old franchise, the game has since evolved. It now accommodates the latest Call of Duty titles released every year, i.e., Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War in 2020 and now Call of Duty Vanguard in 2021.

Let’s look at the new additions, changes, and everything else being added to Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season One.

New modes and updates in Call of Duty Warzone

Vanguard Royale (Image by Activision)

Vanguard Royale

Dogfighting Planes & Anti-Air Combat

Core Vanguard Experience

New Environmental Hazards

Larger Initial Circle

Public Events

Buy Stations (Vanguard Royale)

Vanguard Resurgence

Battle Royale

Plunder

New map and update in Call of Duty Warzone

New map: Caldera

Arsenal

Docks

Runway

Ruins

Mines

Peak

Beachhead

Village

Lagoon

Airfield

Fields

Sub Pen

Power Plant

Capital

Resort

New Gulag

Rebirth Island (only available during the initial 24-hour exclusive access period, will return on December 16, with Week 2 Playlist update).

General and gameplay additions from Vanguard in Call of Duty Warzone

New onboarding yutorial

New tac map

Additions from Vanguard

Over 40 New Weapons

Over a dozen New Operators

New Prestige, Calling Cards, Emblems, and More

New vehicles

Fighter Plane

Utility Truck

Squad Transport

New contract

[TOP SECRET]

Big Game Bounty

Supply Drop

New public events

Restock

Resurgence

Cash Drop

Heavy Weapons Crate

New mechanics

Flying

Anti-Aircraft Gun

Gasoline Can

Shallow Water

Gameplay adjustments in Call of Duty Warzone

The Stopping Power Field Upgrade has been removed from loot.

The Gulag will now allow the victor to redeploy with the weapon(s) and equipment remaining at the end of the duel.

Buy Station - UAVs now cost $6,000, up from $4,000 when available

Loadout Drop Markers - These can only be purchased at Buy Stations after the first free Loadout Drop Public Event has taken place (This change only affects Vanguard Royale and Battle Royale)

Dead Silence - This Field Upgrade will now refresh on the first kill only, with reduced drop rates found in loot

Melee Damage - Melee and Non-Melee Weapons will now require at least three hits to achieve Melee Finisher damage

Lethal equipment

Claymore - Damage increased to 200, up from 150

Frag Grenade - Damage increased to 112/225, up from 70/140

Molotov Cocktail - Damage per tick increased to 21|36|43, up from 15|25|30, Duration increased to ~12.5 seconds, up from ~6.5 seconds

Proximity Mine - Damage increased to 225, up from 200

Semtex - Damage increased to 74/150, up from 70/140

Throwing Knife - Damage increased to 250, up from 200, on hits to Upper Torso and Headshots

Tactical equipment

Decoy Grenade - Will now fire rubber bullets with a chance to hit nearby enemies, dealing 1 point of damage

Heartbeat Sensor - Pulse time increased to 6 seconds, up from 3 seconds

Snapshot Grenade - The detection radius increased to 28 meters, up from 14 meters

Stim - Will additionally apply a 3-second boost that increases movement, slide, and sprint speed

Stun Grenade - Stun duration decreased to 2.5/4.5 seconds, down from 4.7/5.5 seconds

Gas Mask - The Gas Mask animation will now wait for reloading, Armor Plate insertion, or Grenade throwing animations to complete

UI and UX changes in Call of Duty Warzone

Reordering of the available options.

A new Interface tab that now hosts the preexisting Accessibility and HUD options.

Graphics options have been split into two tabs:

Display

Quality

Addition of the following options

(Min/Max Input Deadzone per Stick)

Left Stick Min Input Deadzone

Right Stick Min Input Deadzone

Left Stick Max Input Deadzone

Right Stick Max Input Deadzone

Walk Keybind & Speed Setting

Players can assign a key to the new Walk option

Customize the speed at which the Walk key makes you move

Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom

Players can now customize their sensitivity per ADS Sens. Multiplier type

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific launches on December 8 for Call of Duty Vanguard players and December 9 for everyone else.

