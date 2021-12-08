Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season One patch notes: Caldera, Vanguard Royale, and more

Call of Duty Warzone is getting a significant update that will bring Call of Duty Vanguard weapons, items, and operators, along with a new map, into the Warzone.
Call of Duty Warzone is arguably the most popular battle royal game. Its free-to-play nature, paired with the satisfactory Call of Duty gunplay, makes it an unbeatable combination.
Launched initially as a battle royal option to 2019’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare, bringing a new resurgence to the decade-old franchise, the game has since evolved. It now accommodates the latest Call of Duty titles released every year, i.e., Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War in 2020 and now Call of Duty Vanguard in 2021.
Let’s look at the new additions, changes, and everything else being added to Call of Duty Warzone Pacific Season One.
New modes and updates in Call of Duty Warzone
Vanguard Royale
- Dogfighting Planes & Anti-Air Combat
- Core Vanguard Experience
- New Environmental Hazards
- Larger Initial Circle
- Public Events
- Buy Stations (Vanguard Royale)
Vanguard Resurgence
Battle Royale
Plunder
New map and update in Call of Duty Warzone
New map: Caldera
- Arsenal
- Docks
- Runway
- Ruins
- Mines
- Peak
- Beachhead
- Village
- Lagoon
- Airfield
- Fields
- Sub Pen
- Power Plant
- Capital
- Resort
New Gulag
Rebirth Island (only available during the initial 24-hour exclusive access period, will return on December 16, with Week 2 Playlist update).
General and gameplay additions from Vanguard in Call of Duty Warzone
New onboarding yutorial
New tac map
Additions from Vanguard
- Over 40 New Weapons
- Over a dozen New Operators
- New Prestige, Calling Cards, Emblems, and More
New vehicles
- Fighter Plane
- Utility Truck
- Squad Transport
New contract
- [TOP SECRET]
- Big Game Bounty
- Supply Drop
New public events
- Restock
- Resurgence
- Cash Drop
- Heavy Weapons Crate
New mechanics
- Flying
- Anti-Aircraft Gun
- Gasoline Can
- Shallow Water
Gameplay adjustments in Call of Duty Warzone
The Stopping Power Field Upgrade has been removed from loot.
The Gulag will now allow the victor to redeploy with the weapon(s) and equipment remaining at the end of the duel.
Buy Station - UAVs now cost $6,000, up from $4,000 when available
Loadout Drop Markers - These can only be purchased at Buy Stations after the first free Loadout Drop Public Event has taken place (This change only affects Vanguard Royale and Battle Royale)
Dead Silence - This Field Upgrade will now refresh on the first kill only, with reduced drop rates found in loot
Melee Damage - Melee and Non-Melee Weapons will now require at least three hits to achieve Melee Finisher damage
Lethal equipment
Claymore - Damage increased to 200, up from 150
Frag Grenade - Damage increased to 112/225, up from 70/140
Molotov Cocktail - Damage per tick increased to 21|36|43, up from 15|25|30, Duration increased to ~12.5 seconds, up from ~6.5 seconds
Proximity Mine - Damage increased to 225, up from 200
Semtex - Damage increased to 74/150, up from 70/140
Throwing Knife - Damage increased to 250, up from 200, on hits to Upper Torso and Headshots
Tactical equipment
Decoy Grenade - Will now fire rubber bullets with a chance to hit nearby enemies, dealing 1 point of damage
Heartbeat Sensor - Pulse time increased to 6 seconds, up from 3 seconds
Snapshot Grenade - The detection radius increased to 28 meters, up from 14 meters
Stim - Will additionally apply a 3-second boost that increases movement, slide, and sprint speed
Stun Grenade - Stun duration decreased to 2.5/4.5 seconds, down from 4.7/5.5 seconds
Gas Mask - The Gas Mask animation will now wait for reloading, Armor Plate insertion, or Grenade throwing animations to complete
UI and UX changes in Call of Duty Warzone
Reordering of the available options.
A new Interface tab that now hosts the preexisting Accessibility and HUD options.
Graphics options have been split into two tabs:
- Display
- Quality
Addition of the following options
(Min/Max Input Deadzone per Stick)
- Left Stick Min Input Deadzone
- Right Stick Min Input Deadzone
- Left Stick Max Input Deadzone
- Right Stick Max Input Deadzone
Walk Keybind & Speed Setting
- Players can assign a key to the new Walk option
- Customize the speed at which the Walk key makes you move
Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom
- Players can now customize their sensitivity per ADS Sens. Multiplier type
Call of Duty Warzone Pacific launches on December 8 for Call of Duty Vanguard players and December 9 for everyone else.