How has the Gulag changed in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific?

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific will be bringing changes to the battle royale title with a new style of Gulag.

Firstly, Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific will see a new look for the Gulag because of the new map Caldera.

On top of that, Activision states that the Gulag in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific gives "more than a second chance at victory." Players will retain Gulag items if they survive their encounter.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific will have new Gulag features

The basic functions of the Gulag will remain the same. If a player in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific is eliminated, they will be sent to the Gulag for a chance to return to the game.

Players are placed in 1v1 scenarios with random equipment and random weapons. The types of smaller Gulag maps available in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific are yet to be confirmed. However, there is a rather clear idea of how these will operate.

Typically, players would drop back onto the map with a parachute and their starting pistol after winning their Gulag challenge against another player.

With the changes made, however, any player who wins their fight will drop back into Caldera with the weapons and equipment from their time spent in the Gulag. It will no longer be a fresh start.

This was tested in the Iron Trials '84 mode, so players who enjoyed it will know there is a need to efficiently eliminate your Gulag opponent to ensure maximum items when dropping back into Caldera.

Of course, if a player loses his Gulag battle in Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, the same thing that happened in Verdansk will happen to them here. They'll be forced to spectate until a teammate gets enough cash to buy their life back.

This is a huge change to how the Gulag works. It seems like Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific will be a nearly brand new experience for Warzone players and the Gulag isn't even half of it.

