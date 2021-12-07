5 best weapons to try first in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific

The Call of Duty Warzone Pacific update will go live on December 8, 2021, with the arrival of the first season of Call of Duty: Vanguard. A new map, new weapons, and new operators will also arrive.

The Call of Duty Warzone Pacific update will bring certain contrasting changes, different from that of Verdansk. Loadouts will function differently, which means players will have to become more efficient with ground loot.

Explore these weapons first in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific

Since Warzone is a battle royale game, players have to be more methodical with the ground loot that they manage to secure for themselves. It can be an assault rifle, SMG, shotgun, or even a sniper. They need to analyze the situation and use these weapons to their advantage:

Loadouts from now on will only be available to call in after the first free loadout drops onto the map. They will contain weapons from Call of Duty: Vanguard only, so players should level up their favorite weapons, including those above, as soon as possible.

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Vanguard owners will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map. Open access begins on Dec. 9. Update: Season 1 of #Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will now release Dec. 8.Vanguard owners will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map. Open access begins on Dec. 9. Update: Season 1 of #Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will now release Dec. 8. Vanguard owners will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map. Open access begins on Dec. 9. https://t.co/GnnYCp6g75

1) AUTOMATON

The Automaton weapon has high damage stats with comparatively more straightforward recoil control. The assault rifle does take time to unlock all its attachments but is worth the wait. It can have a magazine capacity of up to 75 rounds and Call of Duty Warzone players will find it useful since it can take multiple enemies at once.

2) AS44

The AS44 could be another top choice for Call of Duty Warzone players. It has 900 RPM and can shoot down enemies almost instantly. Recoil is better than Automaton and supports up to 60 rounds of magazine size. A proper loadout can prove to be a deadly weapon, and players should level it up to gain that extra advantage.

3) VOLKSSTURMGEWEHR

The Volksstrumgewehr has a lower RPM of 750 but can shoot bullets accurately. This assault rifle will suit those players who face difficulty in controlling recoil and can be a pretty good alternative to the AS44 and Automaton. It also supports a magazine size of up to 60 rounds.

4) PPSH-41

This particular weapon has an insane 950 RPM and is meta-worthy. It even supports a massive 71 rounds magazine and might be one of the favorite weapons for Call of duty Warzone Pacific. Fast fire rates will eventually lead to a considerable recoil, and it is recommended to use the PPSH-41 in close-range combat.

5) STEN

Sten is one of those SMGs that can prove viable with pretty good damage and a lesser recoil. It has 667 RPM and supports a 50 rounds magazine, allowing Call of Duty Warzone players to shoot down multiple enemies at once.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen