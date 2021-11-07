The best Automaton class in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The Automaton assault rifle has become one of the most devastating guns in the early days of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is no different than other COD games. There are a plethora of assault rifles for players to use and abuse, but the Automaton has stood out as arguably the best.

Medium to close range AR users will quickly fall in love with the Automaton. It has a solid time to kill, great damage, and a recoil pattern that any Call of Duty: Vanguard player can control.

Best loadout for the Automaton in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The best Automaton loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard will take its assets and expand them. It boosts what it already excels at and makes it an even deadlier weapon.

Muzzle : G28 Compensator

: G28 Compensator Barrel : Zac 600mm BFA

: Zac 600mm BFA Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Zac Skeletal

: Zac Skeletal Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 45 Rnd

: 6.5mm Sakura 45 Rnd Ammo Type : Subsonic

: Subsonic Rear Grip : Rubber Grip

: Rubber Grip Proficiency : Frenzy

: Frenzy Kit: Surplus

Starting with the G28 Compensator muzzle attachment, there will be a considerable boost to vertical recoil control with no negatives added. The Zac 600mm BFA pairs well with it to almost completely remove any recoil.

The Zac Skeletal stock improves the weapon's aim walking movement speed, and steadiness. It hinders hip fire accuracy, however, making the Carver Foregrip a good choice to negate that while adding more to recoil control.

There are a handful of weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard that players believe have too little ammo. Give the Automaton the 6.5mm Sakura 45 Rnd attachment to remove that worry and drop multiple enemies before having to reload.

More recoil control will come from the Rubber Grip, and the Subsonic ammo type will keep the player's shots from appearing on the mini map. Follow that up with Frenzy, and their health will regenerate after a kill.

Lastly, put Surplus to use in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It gives additional XP whenever a kill is claimed with the weapon. Players should be getting plenty with this Automaton loadout, so Surplus is a must.

