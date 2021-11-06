The best M1 Garand loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The M1 Garand is an iconic weapon in the COD franchise, returning in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The semi-automatic marksman rifle has been a staple of World War II COD games since the very first one was released. Now, in Call of Duty: Vanguard, players can unleash the same power.

Many players opt for an automatic weapon such as an assault rifle or machine gun in Call of Duty: Vanguard. If you can master the M1 Garand, however, you'll be picking enemies off left and right with its best loadout.

The best loadout for the M1 Garand in Call of Duty: Vanguard

A look at the M1 Garand in Call of Duty: Vanguard. (Image via Activision)

The loadout sees the M1 Garand again become a killing machine. The time to kill is drastically increased with a higher rate of fire that will leave Call of Duty: Vanguard players more than satisfied with the gun.

Muzzle: Scythe Compensator

Scythe Compensator Barrel: Cooper 21” Shrouded

Cooper 21” Shrouded Optic: MK 3 Mod. 2 Sunfilter

MK 3 Mod. 2 Sunfilter Magazine: .30-06 16 Round Mags

.30-06 16 Round Mags Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Stock: Cooper Adjustable

Cooper Adjustable Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Hardscope

Hardscope Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Kit: Defender

The Scythe Compensator muzzle attachment will improve vertical recoil control without providing any adverse effects. With the Cooper Adjustable stock, there is even more recoil control with only a slight hit to hip-fire accuracy.

For the barrel, go with the Cooper 21' Shrouded. The swing of your weapon will be much less noticeable, and it increases the bullet velocity to ensure a lack of damage fall off.

Sack Ole Right Now @CherryRanger47 M1 Garand on Vanguard is fire they will probably patch it next week tho M1 Garand on Vanguard is fire they will probably patch it next week tho

The optic attachment, the MK 3 Mod. 2 Sunfilter, also helps with the sway of the weapon. It'll keep the M1 Garand's accuracy on point with its 1.5x magnification upgrade.

Because of its low ammo count, many players stay away from the M1 Garand in Call of Duty: Vanguard. The .30-06 16 Round Mags adds additional bullets to the magazine and improve reload quickness.

The SMLE Pistol Grip upgrades sprint to fire speed, so you don't get caught off guard. The Fabric Grip is another sprint to fire speed-boosting attachment, and Hardscope improves accuracy and lowers recoil while zoomed in.

Last up, we have the Lengthened ammo type and Defender. Lengthened improves the M1 Garand's bullet velocity in Call of Duty: Vanguard while Defender gives speedier movement while your weapon is mounted.

