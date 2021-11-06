Top 5 guns not worth using in Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer

Call of Duty: Vanguard has only been out for a short time, and certain guns are already being discussed as sub-par.

While there’s a solid bunch of new firearms in Vanguard, there’s still plenty of older weapons fans will recognize from Warzone or past Call of Duty games.

The newer guns incorporate some interesting mechanics. Some of them are really powerful, but others simply make choosing them a poor choice for anyone trying to win their multiplayer games.

Which guns in Call of Duty: Vanguard should players steer clear of?

5) Revolving Shotgun

This weapon is frustratingly weak. It will take two shots to kill most enemies, even if they get hit in the head. A surprising benefit to using it, though, is its long range.

Players can hit enemies from relatively far away with this gun, which may lead to surprising kills (that is, if the enemy doesn’t tank the hit and fire back for a kill).

4) Ratt

The Ratt has low damage output compared to the other pistols in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Destroyerfield51)

There’s a good bunch of pistols in Call of Duty: Vanguard. All of them, though, do more damage than the Ratt.

This pistol has semi-auto fire, but it doesn’t make up for the lack of power that comes with it.

3) Itra Burst

This gun suffers from low burst fire (Image via Activision)

Guns with a long fire rate can work at times. Hopefully, though, one would hope a weapon like that does more damage than the Itra Burst. The time between bursts is fairly long, and it will take several bursts to bring enemies down.

The Itra Burst will lose gunfights to just about any Assault Rifle or SMG user in the game.

2) Bazooka

This launcher pales in comparison to the Panzerschreck (Image via Destroyerfield51, YT)

There is just little reason to use this rocket launcher. The Panzerschreck (have fun saying that ten times fast) is simply better in every way.

The Bazooka does less damage than the Panzerschreck, so if any gamer needs a vehicle-eliminating weapon, they should simply choose the latter.

1) Auto-Loading Shotgun

The Auto-Loading Shotgun also suffers from low damage (Image via Activision)

This was one of the bolder choices in Call of Duty: Vanguard, introducing a shotgun with semi-automatic fire. The tradeoff with this mechanic is that the gun does minor damage, even less than the Revolving Shotgun.

Users should just use the Combat Shotgun if they want a weapon like this.

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

