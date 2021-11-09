The best Sten loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The Sten may have an odd design in Call of Duty: Vanguard, but it is a well-rounded submachine gun. While the MP40 currently reigns supreme in Call of Duty: Vanguard, players should not sleep on the Sten. It has loadout possibilities that put it on par with some of the best weapons in the game.

With its high rate of fire and great mobility, the Sten can be a run and gunners best friend in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It does solid damage and isn't lacking in terms of range either. Its best loadout amplifies its strengths.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

A robus loadout for the Sten in Call of Duty: Vanguard

A look at the Sten in Call of Duty: Vanguard. (Image via Activision)

The best loadout for the Sten in Call of Duty: Vanguard buffs its damage capabilities quite a bit and keeps it incredibly mobile. This makes it one of the best close range weapons COD has ever seen.

Muzzle : M1929 Silencer

: M1929 Silencer Barrel : Hockenson 348MM B13S

: Hockenson 348MM B13S Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Gawain Para

: Gawain Para Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Magazine : 7.62 Gorenko 32 Round Mags

: 7.62 Gorenko 32 Round Mags Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Kit : Quick

: Quick Proficiency: Gung-Ho

Starting with this build's mobility, the Gawain Para and the Quick kit are great additions. Sprint-to-fire speed is boosted along with overall movement with both of these attachments in place.

The Gung-Ho proficiency attachment is absolutely broken right now in Call of Duty: Vanguard. This attachment allows the Sten to be fired while the user is sprinting, making the weapon incredibly difficult to counter as player run and gun over the map.

There are some accuracy improvements that come from the Polymer Grip, Carver Foregrip, and M1929 Silencer attachments. They help with the weapons recoil control so players can hit their shots.

Lastly, gamers can focus on increasing the damage of the Sten in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Lengthened ammo, the 7.62 Gorenko 32 Round Mags, and the Hockenson 348 MM B13S barrel attachments do just that.

With hardly any negatives from these attachments, the purpose of this Sten loadout is to be a killing machine. Players will be able to zip around the map and terrorize enemies with their speed.

