What is the best sensitivity settings for Call of Duty: Vanguard?

When arranging the settings on Call of Duty: Vanguard, arguably nothing is more important than getting the right sensitivity.

In past Call of Duty games, this has usually been a matter of personal preference. Some players prefer high sensitivity, while others like it low. There definitely are dangers, though, to playing Call of Duty: Vanguard with extreme sensitivity on either side. At the very least, there are optimal settings that players can slightly tinker with.

Optimal sensitivity for Call of Duty: Vanguard gameplay

In general, the best sensitivity for players to use in Call of Duty: Vanguard is 8. This is low enough to where the camera movement won’t be too quick but will still allow the player to turn relatively quickly.

That being said, though, it’s better to look at the 8 sensitivity as a starting point rather than a hard and fast rule. As long as the sensitivity is within this ballpark, players can adjust this up or down if need be.

Some like to be able to snap onto enemies quickly. In this case, moving the slider up to 9 honestly makes a big difference. Players will notice that their camera movement increases significantly with this setting.

Snipers often need good sensitivity to snap on enemies (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Vanguard players don’t want to stray too far away from the 8 number, though. There really isn’t any reason to adjust it more than two values up or down.

Furthermore, if players want an easy way to get good settings quickly, they can head over to the Account and Network section. From there, they can look to Import Settings and copy over their preferences from Warzone or Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to Vanguard.

Another thing that players will definitely want to do is set up a practice game after applying these settings. Practice moving the camera and turning quickly. That way, players can determine if the sensitivity is higher or lower than they’d like.

