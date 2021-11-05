The best MP40 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The MP40 is a classic weapon that will run the meta at the start of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The weapon dominated during the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta and will surely continue its dominance at the game's full release. The fact is, this submachine gun shreds.

By itself, the MP40 is a menace in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Adding attachments and perks alongside the weapon only makes the SMG deadlier. The best loadout will focus on accuracy and speed.

Call of Duty: Vanguard - The best loadout for the MP40 guide

A look at the MP40 in Call of Duty: Vanguard (Image via Activision)

The Call of Duty: Vanguard loadout system is very similar to COD titles in the past. There are a few different slots, however, such as Kit, Proficiency, and Ammo Type. These will be huge difference-makers for the MP40:

Muzzle : M9 Flash Hider

: M9 Flash Hider Underbarrel : M1941 Handstop

: M1941 Handstop Magazine : 9mm Para 64 Round Drums

: 9mm Para 64 Round Drums Ammo Type : FMJ Rounds

: FMJ Rounds Kit : Quick

: Quick Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Optic : Monocular Reflector

: Monocular Reflector Proficiency: Perfectionist

Starting with the M9 Flash Hider, this muzzle attachment takes away some ADS speed, but the weapon is already incredibly fast. It makes the buffs to vertical and horizontal recoil well worth it.

The M1941 Handstop and Stippled Grip are two more Call of Duty: Vanguard attachments that will reduce recoil quite a bit. Then we have the Round Drums to increase ammo capacity and lower reload time.

The lightweight SMG can make you even faster with Quick as the kit. It also increases the gun's sprint speed. Couple that with FMJ rounds to penetrate surfaces with the MP40, and you'll have a dangerous weapon.

In terms of optics, go for the Monocular Reflector. There is no magnification. Instead, it replaces the iron sight with a clean view that should have you hitting your shots.

TmarTn @TmarTn



She's looking great with a fresh coat of paint in Name a better combination than an MP40 on Dome 🥰She's looking great with a fresh coat of paint in #Vanguard Name a better combination than an MP40 on Dome 🥰She's looking great with a fresh coat of paint in #Vanguard https://t.co/SpAwHovBBf

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lastly, add the Perfectionist proficiency to the MP40 in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Flinch resistance takes a huge hit, but it delivers another massive buff to recoil control. If you can avoid taking damage, you'll be a pinpoint speed demon.

Edited by R. Elahi