The best MP40 loadout in the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta

With the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta already past the first weekend, players have been able to figure out the best loadout for weapons like the MP40. In the beta, players won't have access to all of the tools available for the MP40, but it can still be beneficial to know what works in the upcoming beta dates for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

So far, the MP40 is already considered one of the best weapon options in the game. It's a german submachine gun that many players will recognize, but it's good at almost everything. The MP40 works great in close quarters situations, and it can be competitive at range with other assault rifles.

It won't work so well right at the start, so players will need to level up their weapons. But with the right attachments in Call of Duty: Vanguard, weapons can become far more powerful.

Best attachments for the MP40 in the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta

It's important to note that in Call of Duty: Vanguard, players can equip 10 attachments in total. It gives players far more options, and they won't need to decide between which attachment slots they want.

Best attachments for the MP40:

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : Krausnick 317MM 04B

: Krausnick 317MM 04B Underbarrel : M1941 Handstop

: M1941 Handstop Rear Grip : Granular Grip

: Granular Grip Stock : VDD 34M

: VDD 34M Magazine : 9MM Para 24 Round Fast Mag

: 9MM Para 24 Round Fast Mag Optic : Slate Reflector or Optional

: Slate Reflector or Optional Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Proficiency : Vital

: Vital Kit: Quick

One of the most noticeable aspects of the MP40 without any attachments is the control of the weapon. Recoil and control can certainly be a weakness that the submachine gun has in Vanguard. Some immediate fixes will be the F8 Stabilizer and the Krausnick 317MM 04B barrel.

The next attachments for the MP40 are the underbarrel and rear grip. For the underbarrel, the M1941 Handstop will provide mobility through sprint-to-fire time. Meanwhile, the Granular Grip will improve flinch resistance when hit by enemy fire.

Then there are the ammo attachments for the MP40. First, players will want the 9MM Para 24 Round Fast Mag for quicker reloads and almost no negatives. The Lengthened ammo types will increase bullet velocity.

Finally, players will want their kit and their proficiency for the MP40. The kit is Quick, which allows for faster sprint speed. For the proficiency, Vital is fantastic, and it makes upper torso shots act as headshots in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

