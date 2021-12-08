Vanguard Royale will be a new mode in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific and has distinguishable differences with respect to the standard Battle Royale mode. As the name suggests, players will have access to weapons specific to Call of Duty: Vanguard, unlike the standard Battle Royale mode.

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific is dropping on December 9 with 24-hour early access to the Vanguard owners on December 8, 2021, at 9 AM PDT. Caldera will be the new main map, sharing a similar size with the long-running Verdansk. Tons of changes are coming with the new season that might change ongoing metas.

Take a look at the details of this new mode in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific.

What is Vanguard Royale in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific?

Vanguard Royale and the standard Battle Royale mode in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific share two key differences. Only Vanguard weapons will be accessible to players, both loadouts and ground loot.

The new mode will also feature new machine gunfighter aircraft as part of the new content, increasing firepower and chaos.

To counteract them, an anti-air truck will be available for taking these airborne vehicles down. This anti-air truck will be an addition to the existing launchers and stationary AA turrets.

The second change is the alteration of Circle Collapse times. This will help make the gameplay faster and encourage less camping, a strategy hated by most. The change will help balance air fights between the newly introduced gunfighter aircraft.

Vanguard Royale would be the perfect mode for players who specifically want to try out the new game's content only.

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific unlock times for different time zones

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific will arrive with the new season of Call of Duty: Vanguard. The main game owners will receive 24-hour early access to Caldera, while the rest can play from December 9, 2021. The unlock times for the different time zones are as follows: 5:00 pm GMT, 6:00 pm CEST, 9:00 am EST, 12:00 pm PST, and 10:30 pm IST.

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific will also bring the long-awaited kernel-level driver Ricochet Anti-Cheat to the PC players.

