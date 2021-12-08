Call of Duty Warzone Pacific is dropping today i.e., December 8, 2021, and brings a lot of changes along with it. The previous map will no longer be playable as it will be replaced by Caldera, becoming the second-biggest map after Verdansk.

Players who own a copy of Call of Duty: Vanguard will receive 24-hour early access to Caldera while the rest can play from December 9, 2021. Initially, it was supposed to launch on December 3 but got delayed by a week due to some unforeseeable circumstances.

With the arrival of the first season of Vanguard, a ton of things will change in Warzone. This article will discuss exactly these and readers are more than welcome to express their thoughts in the comments section below.

5 biggest changes in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest changes that Call of Duty Warzone Pacific is bringing with it:

Loadouts

Loadouts are not going to be the same anymore. Previously, players could call for personal loadouts from the Buy Stations immediately after collecting enough cash. However, in Call of Duty Warzone Pacific, players will only be able to do so after the drop of the first free loadout on the map.

Players will now have to become more efficient with the ground loot and aim for the survival of the smartest. A mixed reaction has been received from fans and this change might shake up the ongoing meta in Verdansk.

Gulag

With Call of Duty Warzone Pacific, Gulag is going to be overhauled as well. Previously, players had to start from scratch after winning this 1v1 mode but that is not going to be the case anymore. Now, after winning, they will respawn back into the map with the arsenal that they used to win the Gulag, and that includes lethal or tactical equipment as well.

Players will not be as helpless as they used to be in Verdansk, and dropping in highly-contested areas will be easier. This means players will now be able to defend themselves with a better gun instead of a pistol after respawning.

Raven Software @RavenSoftware



In twelve hours, Caldera will welcome new visitors. 🏝️



Pacific Early Access begins at 9 AM PST on December 8th.



The Season One Patch Notes can be viewed via this link or in the thread below:



ravensoftware.com/community/2021… Verdansk has gone dark.In twelve hours, Caldera will welcome new visitors. 🏝️ #Warzone Pacific Early Access begins at 9 AM PST on December 8th.The Season One Patch Notes can be viewed via this link or in the thread below: Verdansk has gone dark.In twelve hours, Caldera will welcome new visitors. 🏝️ #Warzone Pacific Early Access begins at 9 AM PST on December 8th.The Season One Patch Notes can be viewed via this link or in the thread below:ravensoftware.com/community/2021… https://t.co/ykTLC0Tk7k

New contracts

A range of new contracts will be implemented with Call of Duty Warzone Pacific. These include:

Supply Drop Contracts

Supply Drop Contracts will provide airlifted supply crates that only the contracted players can see coming but will be accessible to all.

Big Game Bounties

Big Game Bounties will place a target on the back of the player with the highest kill count.

Hidden Contracts

Some hidden contracts will also be added to the game that players will only be able to know about upon picking them up. Completing these contracts will earn even greater rewards.

Ricochet Anti-Cheat

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific will bring the long-awaited kernel-level driver Ricochet Anti-Cheat to PC players. Warzone has become a hub for cheaters these days and the introduction of this new anti-cheat will hopefully get rid of them. Vanguard owners will also have to download the software eventually. Only time will tell how effective this new software turns out to be.

New balancing changes

Call of Duty Warzone Pacific will bring some balancing changes like nerfing Dead Silence, Stun Grenade, heartbeat sensor, removal of Stopping Power Rounds, and more.

Dead Silence and Stopping Power Rounds are two of the most requested changes by the player base and will finally be implemented. Kali Sticks, Gun Butting, and Sai are also being considered for being nerfed. Stims will now grant a small movement speed boost while lethal equipment will deal more damage.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee