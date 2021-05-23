Call of Duty: Warzone - Can you really One-shot opponents with the EBR-14 and SKS?

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 saw the SKS marksman rifle turning into one of the most used weapons in the game, and players are combining it with the EBR-14 to one-shot almost every enemy.

Every player in Call of Duty: Warzone has a base health pool of 100 points. Players can additionally equip up to three armor plates, each of which grants 50 extra health points. This means that a player with all three armor plates has an adequate health pool of 250 points.

Considering these values, neither the EBR-14 nor the SKS is capable of one-shotting enemies with full HP. Even after Stopping Power Rounds to increase the firepower of the respective weapons further, players won't effectively one-shot enemies sitting at 250 HPs.

This article provides a detailed rundown of the damage values presented by both the EBR-14 and the SKS in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3.

EBR-14 and SKS in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The damage values for both the EBR-14 and the SKS in Call of Duty Warzone are:

EBR-14 base damage values

Head - 175 damage

Body - 60 damage

EBR-14 Stopping Power Rounds damage values

Head - 244 damage

Body - 100 damage

SKS base damage values

Head - 175 damage

Body - 57 damage

SKS Stopping Power Rounds damage values

Head - 244 damage

Body - 100 damage

Note: All stats received from JGOD's YouTube video

Considering these damage values, players can only one-shot enemies with either the EBR-14 or the SKS in Call of Duty: Warzone when the enemy is not sitting at 250 HPs. Even after hitting a headshot with Stopping Power Rounds, the enemy will still have 6 HPs remaining to hide and regroup.

This suggests that players will have to hit at least one headshot and one body shot to knock down an enemy with Stopping Power Rounds.

This also means that despite being capable of dealing a massive chunk of damage with each shot, neither the EBR-14 nor the SKS can knock down enemies with a single shot in Call of Duty: Warzone.