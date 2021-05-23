Every weapon that received a buff in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update arrived this week in Verdansk and brought a list of weapon changes along with it.

Weapon changes in Warzone are common considering Raven Software is always looking for ways to balance the weapon meta. With Season 3 of Warzone, most weapons are very viable options. But some weapons are more powerful than others.

In the latest weapon tuning update, two specific weapon classes were focused only; Submachine guns and sniper rifles, especially within the Warzone.

List of Weapons that received a buff or change in Warzone Season 3 reloaded

As mentioned, the two main classes of weapons that received some changes are submachine guns and sniper rifles in Warzone. Some weapons might also see a net positive from the various attachment changes that were implemented as well.

AK-74u

This weapon received a neck multiplier increase from 1.0 to 1.4, and the Sprint to fire speed was also increased by 20%. However, the weapon took a hit to bullet velocity and damage range by over 20%, which is an overall nerf.

PPSh-41

On the other hand, the PPSh-41 received only positive changes. Those include an increase in damage from 27 to 28, and an increase to maximum damage range by 3.8%.

LW3 - Tundra, M82, ZRG 20 mm, Swiss K31

All the sniper rifles listed have had optic tuning and some form of buff added to the weapon. They don't all come with positive gains alone, but the values of each have changed to a better degree for the most part. The full list of weapon changes from Raven Software will be listed below.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded weapon changes

All Black Ops Cold War Sniper base optics have been adjusted.

Sniper Rifle Charlie (Semi-Auto)

Bullet Velocity increased by 14%

Extremity multipliers increased from .9 to 1

Rate of Fire decreased from .33 to .83

LW3 - Tundra

Aiming Stability increased

Swiss K31

Flinch Resistance greatly increased

ADS Speed increased slightly

Aiming Stability increased

ZRG 20mm

Bullet Penetration increased

Upper Torso multiplier increased from 1.25 to 1.7

Lower Torso multiplier increased from 1.15 to 1.25

Extremity multipliers increased from .9 to 1

ADS Speed decreased by 4%

Bullet Velocity decreased by 2%

Move Speed decreased by 2%

ADS Move Speed decreased by 1%

AK-74u

Neck multiplier increased from 1 to 1.4

Sprint to Fire Speed increased by 20%

Bullet Velocity decreased by 15%

Maximum damage range decreased by 25%

PPSh-41

Maximum damage increased from 27 to 28

Maximum damage range increased by 3.8%

The biggest takeaway for the Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update is likely to the Swiss K31. The weapon was already a decent pick, and it only received further buffs to speed and flinch resistance. Players can expect to see it in Warzone far more often now

