Every map change in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded arrived this week in Verdansk, and with that comes a few noteworthy map changes that are sure to attract players.

Season 3 Reloaded in Warzone is based around 80's action heroes, such as John Rambo from 'Rambo' and John McClane from the 'Die Hard' series. To celebrate the addition of the iconic operators in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, map changes were added to Verdansk to mirror the characters and their locations.

An important note, though, is that the locations are considered a limited time addition to Verdansk. This means that once the 80's action hero event has concluded, the map will go back to the way it was at the beginning of Warzone Season 3.

Nakatomi Plaza & Surivial Camps: Verdansk 84' map changes in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded

One of the biggest additions to the map is the immediately recognizable building from 'Die Hard.' Nakatomi Plaza was added into Verdansk and it can be seen towering over the other buildings.

Nakatomi Plaza has popped up in the Downtown area of the Verdansk map. The 35-story building replaces the radio tower found in Downtown, and considering the size of the building, a few more assets might be removed for the time being.

In the new locations, there will also be a type of side mission that pertains to the theme of either movie. At Nakatomi Plaza, that means disarming C4 that is on the roof of the building. Once that step is complete, players will need to stop an arms deal, and then a vault with some rewards inside can be opened.

Of course, John McClane isn't the only action hero who is getting attention in Warzone Season 3 reloaded. Rambo needs his own points of interest for the limited time event in Verdansk.

Instead of a massive building, players can find survival camps that represent Rambo and his own movies. These will take the place of camps that are typically found around Verdansk, and they will also have a recognizable movie aesthetic.

Like Nakatomi Plaza, the survival camps will have their own side missions. Instead of an elaborate plan though, all players need to do is collect dog tags in Warzone for rewards.

The final map change is a CIA outpost addition that is found in a northwestern aircraft hanger in Verdansk. The site is from the second Rambo film, but may not be as recognizable as the other two areas in Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.