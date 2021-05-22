The best audio settings for Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

In Call of Duty: Warzone, hearing is everything. Whether it's in-game sound or the player's comrades talking through the headset, having the best audio settings is crucial.

Warzone players require fine-tuned settings in every aspect of the game, including their controllers, sensitivity, and audio. Having the right settings in place allows for more efficient and fun gameplay.

This article is the go-to guide for the best audio settings in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3.

❗️ We are investigating an issue in #Warzone where PS4 players are having their Settings reset to default when launching the Season 3 Reloaded update for the first time. https://t.co/qRn0hpoM7l — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) May 20, 2021

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer.

How to adjust audio settings in COD: Warzone to maximize effectiveness

The first thing to keep in mind when it comes to the best audio settings for COD: Warzone is that it will ultimately come down to personal preference for a lot of the possible adjustments.

Certain settings are also going to be dependent on which headset, if any, a Warzone gamer is using. Of course, some sections of the audio settings have been agreed upon as the best by a majority of players, regardless of what accessories are being used.

The following are the ultimate audio settings for Warzone gameplay, irrespective of what equipment a gamer is listening through.

Voice Chat

Open Mic Recording Threshold: 3.16

Voice Chat Volume: 150

Microphone Volume: 120

Voice Chat Effect: No Effect

General Volume

Audio Mix: Boost High

Master Volume: 75%

Dialogue Volume: 50%

Effects Volume: 100%

Music Volume: 0%

Unless a player is a huge fan of the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 soundtrack, there's really no benefit in having the Music Volume enabled at all. Rather, this excess noise usually inhibits players more than anything.

The vast majority of professional Warzone players and streamers opt to use Boost High for their Audio Mix settings. That's because this adjustment amplifies and prioritizes the sound of footsteps, an absolutely invaluable aspect of competitive Warzone play.

As for the rest of the audio settings, personal preference is going to play the most important role in deciding what percentage to set the various volumes at. Receiving clear audio from squad members, as well as being able to hear all of the signs of a potential enemy nearby, are of utmost significance in a game of Warzone.

Let the action begin! 👊🔥🔫🏹



Your favorite 80s action heroes have arrived to #BlackOpsColdWar and #Warzone! Season Three Reloaded is LIVE NOW. pic.twitter.com/Yjge3mrSoV — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 20, 2021

