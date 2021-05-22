What is the Power Grab LTM in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3?

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 has introduced a new limited-time game mode called Power Grab for players to try out.

With the abundance of new content in the recent 80's Action Heroes event, it's no surprise that a new game mode has been added in this update.

Warzone players who are curious about what Power Grab can find out everything they need to know here.

New Power Grab LTM arrives in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

With the Call of Duty: Warzone mid-season update now in full swing, players are trying to get the hang of all the major changes and additions to the game. This includes learning the ins-and-outs of the Power Grab.

The basis of Warzone's Power Grab mode is to increase the tempo of the usual battle royal game. Once a game starts, the initial safe-area will be smaller than in a normal Warzone match and there will only be five stages where the circle gets smaller. As always, the team's primary goal is to eliminate enemy players and remain as the last squad standing.

The key difference is that gamers will earn Dog Tags for opening loot boxes, eliminating opponents and completing contracts. These Dog Tags, in turn, will help players climb the rewards ladder in Battle Royale. This reward system is crucial in the new Power Grab LTM because in addition to killstreaks, players will also earn Respawn Tokens. That's right - there's no Gulag in this version of Warzone, so one should be sure to earn a few of these tokens for themselves.

Thankfully, every player begins a Power Grab match with one Respawn Token and teammates are still able to revive their fallen comrads through the use of Buy Stations.

The other major difference between a Power Grab game and a general Warzone match occurs when the final safe-area has been revealed. A flag will spawn somewhere therein and players will have to fight it out to capture it. Successfully capturing the flag will call in an evacuation helicopter and earn the squad a Power Grab victory. Teams have to be wary in the final round though. A team can also claim victory by eliminating all of the opposition.

