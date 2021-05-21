The best M60 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 has seen a wild shake-up in terms of weapons, with light machine guns arguably being hit the hardest.

The once powerful and dominant LMG class of weapons was torn down by the weapon tunings at the start of Season 3. Thankfully, they weren't rendered completely useless though.

The M60, despite being bulky and clunky, can still mow down entire squads of enemies in the Warzone battle royale. The top loadout for this light machine gun has proven to take it from the bottom of the list to the top.

The best loadout for the M60 LMG in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Image via Activision

Light machine guns are meant to be slower weapons. They are absolutely massive guns with the power to take out enemy after enemy with zero worry about having to reload.

The best loadout for the M60 in Warzone sees a boost to its damage range and an upgrade to its accuracy. For those hesitant about using an LMG, try this loadout and see if it changes your mind.

Attachment

Muzzle : Agency Suppressor

: Agency Suppressor Barrel : 22.8″ Match Grade

: 22.8″ Match Grade Optic : SUSAT Multizoom

: SUSAT Multizoom Underbarrel : Field Agent Grip

: Field Agent Grip Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

The Agency Suppressor is one of the most popular muzzle attachments for Black Ops Cold War weapons in Warzone. While effective damage range and bullet velocity take a hit, vertical recoil is upgraded with muzzle flash concealment.

The barrel attachment, 22.8" Match Grade, does reduce sprinting move speed, but only by 5%. The boost comes from a 100% increase in the M60's effective damage range. This will allow it to cover plenty of ground across Warzone.

I went full Rambo in Warzone making the M60 LMG seem like meta lol



Full video: https://t.co/xgefkaIrVb pic.twitter.com/aATZmi2I74 — Marley (@MarleyThirteen) May 20, 2021

For an optic, the SUSAT Multizoom does wonders. It has a variable sight that can shift between 2.0x and 4.0x. Whether close range or long range, the M60 will be able to pick off enemies.

The Field Agent Grip is a solid underbarrel option. Shooting move speed drops quite a bit, but accuracy is the focal point of this attachment. Vertical recoil control is upped a bit and horizontal recoil control is boosted a ton.

Just saw the M60 is new meta in #Warzone. I always knew it was gonna happen but this means that I’ll be taking another week from playing that game😂 catch me flying on my dinos or playing car soccer😂 — PGG Jake (@ImAngryJake) May 20, 2021

The last attachment is the ever-popular Airborne Elastic Wrap. Shooting move speed and sprint to fire time fall, but aim down sight time and flinch resistance are both increased for easier shot placement in Warzone.