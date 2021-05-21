Best SMG to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 3 has brought plenty of new content along, some of it from Black Ops: Cold War, and that has shaken up the meta somewhat significantly.

With the close-range meta still dominated by shotguns and submachine guns, players in the Warzone community have spent Season 3 theorizing about which of these weapons are the top ones to bring into Verdansk.

Although there hasn't been a complete consensus among all of Warzone's players, even top competitors, that is to be expected. Every player's style is somewhat different, and requires a different touch to their loadout.

However, when it comes to SMGs, many voices have supported the Bullfrog as the top pick for Season 3.

COD Warzone: Pros of the Bullfrog and its suggested loadout

Image via Activision

While players may disagree and place the Cold War MP5, the MAC-10, or the "baby" AK-47 in the top spot, many have considered the Bullfrog to have less drawback than any other SMG in Season 3. T

he Baby AK in particular, while shining in Cold War, doesn't hold up as significantly when faced against Warzone's armor plate mechanic. Since armor plating on players essentially doubles their health, oftentimes, SMGs need more bullets than pure stopping power to chew up armor.

So why do many consider the Bullfrog the best (or at least one of the best) SMGs?

Exceptionally quick time to kill (TTK) at close and medium range.

Good iron sights, meaning players can opt out of an optic sight if they so choose.

Starts with a 50-round magazine which is respectable, but can be modified to contain an 85-round magazine which is almost Light Machine Gun-like in its application.

Is a solid complement to larger weapons such as Sniper Rifles.

With that in mind, a great loadout for the Bullfrog to maximize its range, recoil, and damage output in Warzone would be:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor - Increased recoil control, bullet velocity, and effective damage range.

- Increased recoil control, bullet velocity, and effective damage range. Barrel: 7.4" Task Force - Improved damage range and bullet velocity while also improving strafing speed for close-range engagements.

- Improved damage range and bullet velocity while also improving strafing speed for close-range engagements. Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock - Quicker Aim Down Sights (ADS) speed, reduces the time between sprinting and firing, and allows for faster walking speed while aiming down sights.

- Quicker Aim Down Sights (ADS) speed, reduces the time between sprinting and firing, and allows for faster walking speed while aiming down sights. Ammunition: 65 Rnd - Allows for a better spraying tactic if needed while also ensuring players can take down multiple targets without needing to reload.

- Allows for a better spraying tactic if needed while also ensuring players can take down multiple targets without needing to reload. Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap - Improves ADS further, thought the Spetsnaz Grip is also an excellent choice if preferred.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are the opinion of the writer alone.