Top 5 LMGs to use in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Season 3 of Warzone hasn't brought any new Light Machine Guns to players, but that doesn't mean they aren't completely lost in the new meta.

Even though LMGs aren't considered the most reliable weapons in Warzone, they still have their place in medium to long-range situations. While most players will opt for other weapons such as the AK-47, CR-56 AMAX, or Kar98k at those ranges, LMGs' high fire rate and comparatively lower recoil can provide opportunities to shred targets when needed.

With regards to Season 3 and the rebalancing for Verdansk '84, there are still top choices among LMGs for those wanting to run a heavier loadout.

Top 5 LMGs in COD: Warzone Season 3

#5 - PKM

Image via Activision Image via Activision

One of the PKM's most obvious upsides is that it's available from the beginning, making it a solid choice for Warzone players that are just getting their feet wet. It won't excel at close-range, but can still chew up opponents at medium range. It can also be fitted for long-range engagements, but there are better alternatives in the LMG roster for that purpose.

The main drawback to the PKM is the one many LMGs share, and that's its reload speed. Running an Extended Magazine can help with reload times if preferred, but using an SMG as a second-slot weapon allows for quick changes in the event there isn't time to reload in a firefight.

#4 - FiNN

Image via Activision

It isn't the hardest-hitting LMG in Warzone, but the FiNN makes up for its shortcomings in stopping power with superb mobility and accuracy, giving it a unique playstyle when compared with other LMGs.

Like its counterparts, however, it pales in close-range combat compared to most other weapon classes. But players don't often look to LMGs for tight confrontations anyway, so the FiNN's use in medium to long-range situations is preferred. While it isn't a killing machine compared to meta weapons at the previously mentioned ranges, with the right attachments it is more than capable of delivering a hail of rounds and sending enemies to the Gulag. Its exceptional mobility will also allow players to not sweat changing weapons while sprinting, something most LMGs' weight forces its users to do.

#3 - Bruen MK9

Image via Activision

The previous King of LMGs. Even after some significant nerfs, the Bruen MK9 is still a top choice for Warzone players looking to pop an LMG into their loadout. In the right circumstances, it's still a weapon capable of taking over the game in the final stages, it just takes a little extra legwork to do so.

Like many of its kind, negating recoil and improving accuracy are paramount in making the Bruen operate better in mid and long-range battles. However, expect mobility to remain an issue unless specifically zeroed in on.

#2 - MG34

Image via Activision

Some Warzone players have debated that the MG34 is the best LMG in Season 3 currently, and there's a few good reasons why. It sports a lower time-to-kill than the favored M4A1 assault rifle, its damage range is excellent compared with most of Warzone's automatic weapons, and its iron sights are good enough to allow a pass on adding a scope attachment in many situations.

Given the right attachments to account for its recoil control and ADS speed, it can mow down crowds in the right set of circumstances. If given a little more assistance with its damage in the right loadout, the MG34 can virtually melt enemies that get too close. If Warzone's #1 pick isn't preferred, the MG34 may be the safest bet for LMGs.

#1 - Stoner 63

Image via Activision

With the introduction of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War weapons to Warzone, the Black Ops favorite Stoner 63 has made a reappearance and tops the rankings for LMGs in the current meta.

While some players still debate whether MG34 outperforms it, the consensus tends to lean towards the Stoner having a slight edge. You can rarely go wrong with either weapon, but the Stoner's incredible sustained rate of speed and damage can rarely be matched. With appropriate measures taken to handle its recoil, bullet velocity, and ammunition, the Stoner can mow down even long-range targets with little effort. Reducing flinch can also be a wise option too, as the Stoner excels like many LMGs in mid-range scraps.

If players are looking for the right LMG to bring into Verdansk, the Stoner may feel clunky at first but can quickly become a favorite in its weapon class in Warzone.

