Top 5 weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The start of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, known as Classified Arms, has brought some forgotten weapons back to the forefront.

A large number of nerfs and buffs were spread out across the massive roster of guns in the battle royale. Some of the best weapons have fallen off, while others have taken the spotlight.

From Modern Warfare to Black Ops Cold War to Vanguard, there are over 100 different weapons players can choose from. Narrowing it down to the five best wasn't as hard as it may seem, though.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Top 5 best Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 weapons

5) Cooper Carbine

A look at the Cooper Carbine (Image via Activision)

The Cooper Carbine quickly became one of the best weapons in the game. That hasn't changed in Season 3, even with updates to a variety of guns. Fast, accurate, and versatile are what this gun excels at.

The assault rifle definitely has its superiors, but it can double as an SMG with the right loadout. It works well in closer engagements with the ability to take down enemies from afar. It's hard to miss shots with the CC.

4) Swiss K31

A look at the Swiss K31 sniper rifle (Image via Activision)

A number of buffs were given to the Swiss K31 during its time in COD: Warzone. With the changes in Season 3: Classified Arm, it can now rival the likes of the Kar98k and HDR.

While it can't one-shot players from across the map, it is a wonderful weapon to use to pick off enemies. Quickscoping from close range or lining up the shot from a distance is all possible with this mobile and powerful sniper.

3) HDR

The HDR is a Modern Warfare sniper that packs a punch in Warzone (Image via Activision)

Caldera is massive and nothing helps take down players that are off in the distance better than a sniper rifle. The HDR is quickly becoming the best sniper in Warzone yet again.

Some snipers were nerfed to the point where they can't take an enemy down with a single headshot at any range. With that being said, the HDR still has that capability. Quickscoping and mobility aren't its specialty, but doming enemies is.

2) Owen Gun

The Owen Gun has been a fan-favorite for a long time (Image via Activision)

The Owen Gun was seen as an underrated weapon for a long time. Now, it finally gets the chance to shine as many other weapons have taken a hit. That gives this SMG a leg up on the competition.

Players will notice high damage output and solid accuracy coming from the Owen Gun. They will be hard pressed to find another submachine gun that can kill as fast and efficiently as this one.

1) AK-47 (Black Ops Cold War)

The BOCW AK-47 is the king of Warzone Season 3 weapons (Image via Activision)

The AK-47 from Black Ops Cold War is the best weapon in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3. It has a rapid time-to-kill and magazine size that can take down multiple enemies before players have to reload.

It works incredibly as a primary weapon or a back-up to a sniper rifle. The recoil is manageable with the right attachments and the firepower is unmatched. The AK-47 isn't just a part of the meta this season. It is the meta.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul