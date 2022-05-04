Season 3 of COD Warzone is seeing quite the shakeup to the meta. Instead of long-range combat dominating the field due to heavy nerfs (especially to snipers), players are encouraged to go with close-quarters to mid-range weapons more than ever.

Despite the change in meta, the Cold War AK-47 is still a powerhouse and is quite versatile, especially if players want to bully targets from medium to long-range. Its damage excels at providing great TTK potential, though its recoil takes some time to get used to.

For those going into COD Warzon’s Season 3 with that in mind, here’s what the best Cold War AK-47 loadout looks like.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

The best Cold War AK-47 loadout in COD Warzone Season 3

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

: 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel Optic : Axial Arms 3x

: Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

: Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: 45 Rnd or Bakelite 60 Rnd

To best strengthen everything that the Cold War AK-47 can accomplish in Season 3 of COD Warzone, let’s start with the GRU Suppressor and 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel. With both attached to the Cold War AK-47, some much-needed recoil control and bullet velocity is provided.

To better get a handle on the Cold War AK-47’s recoil, the Spetsnaz Grip is the go-to choice as it also reduces the learning curve for the gun’s recoil pattern. As for the Axial Arms 3x, it’s a nice boost to accuracy.

To seal the best Cold War AK-47 loadout in COD Warzone, you’ve got a choice between the 45 RnD magazine or the Bakelite 60 Rnd, whichever suits your playstyle.

The best perks and equipment to pair with the Cold War AK-47 loadout

Perk 1 : EOD

: EOD Perk 2 : Overkill

: Overkill Perk 3 : Amped

: Amped Secondary : MP40 or Player Choice

: MP40 or Player Choice Lethal : Semtex or Player Choice

: Semtex or Player Choice Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor or Player Choice

For your first two perks, E.O.D. and Overkill are arguably the best options in COD Warzone. Having damage mitigation against explosives is necessary, especially in small spaces where you’ll likely feel the brunt of it.

With Overkill, it’s nice to have a top-tier secondary SMG like the MP40 for close-range combat, which is where the Cold War AK-47 tends to drop off. Coupled with Amped, you can swap between the two very quickly.

For Lethal and Tactical equipment, Semtex or Frag Grenades are acceptable alternatives. As for the Heartbeat Sensor, you can choose to either have the ability to locate nearby targets or try something that goes against the meta.

