5 best Warzone content creators to follow in Season 3

Call of Duty Warzone is probably one of the most viewed FPS video games on game streaming services. Be it on Twitch, YouTube, or Facebook. The free-to-play multiplayer battle royale always comes in the top five in terms of views.

Players just don't find themselves amused by playing the game. Over the last decade, thousands of streamers and content creators have come to different platforms to entertain the community. This has become one of the most popular occupations worldwide.

With the new' Monster Season' already live in Warzone, Season 3 delivers new metas, new POIs, and a lot of changes to the game.

Top five content creators in Warzone

Whether players are looking to improve their gameplay, watch top-class moves or enjoy some late-night chill streams, content creators/ streamers are always there to entertain.

Players should follow these five streamers/content creators in Season 3 of Call of Duty Warzone.

1) Kris “Swagg” Lamberson

This member of the Faze clan is undoubtedly the most popular Warzone streamer that has ever existed. According to statistics, Swagg had the highest view count on Twitch Worldwide in March 2022.

Learning about his insane class setups or watching his high kill drops on Twitch, fans never get bored of his videos and streams. His bond with his mates is also a catch point in his videos. Fans love Swagg and his squad.

On April 4, 2020, he joined the Faze clan and has over 2.9 million subscribers on YouTube and almost 2 million followers on Twitch.

Swagg is not just renowned for his content creation. On his YouTube channel, he gives shoutouts to other new streamers/content creators who are underrated. His humility and love for the community is probably the best reason to watch him.

2) James “JGOD” Godoy

Finding players who love Warzone but have never heard of the name JGOD would be a very difficult job to do. This guy’s contribution to the community is unparalleled.

Be it new updates, a learning curve about a new gun, or what’s the new meta? The amount of effort JGOD put into the game is unmatched. Not just players, but streamers and other content creators can also watch JGOD’s videos to learn more about the game.

Players who want to know more about Season 3 should watch JGOD’s video without a shred of doubt.

While raising his son after losing his wife in a devastating tragedy, JGOD’s down-to-earth mentality is something that fans adore. He now has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube on his main channel.

3) Timothy John “TimTheTatman” Betar

Watching the game is not all about high-skill gameplay or information about the game. Known as TimTheTatman is probably the most entertaining Warzone content creator worldwide.

The veteran Call of Duty player has amassed over 4.4 m subscribers on his main channel on YouTube. His recent jump from Twitch to YouTube as his streaming partner was the talk of the community.

His energy while playing or spectating the game makes fans have fun. Warzone is not the only game he streams or creates content about. Tim has a vast genre of interest, be it anime, NFL, or other games. Tim’s entertaining videos always help people to have a smile on their faces and keep them around.

4) Dr DisRespect

Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, better known as Dr DisRespect, is probably the most well-known entity in the world of FPS gaming.

Mentioning Tim without mentioning Dr. DisRespect on this roster would have been a serious crime to commit. He is mainly known for his skills in the battle royale genre. Warzone has disappointed him a lot, but he is back again with his buddy Tim and ZLaner in Warzone Season 3.

He is a veteran Call of Duty player, and his expertise in COD map designing is also something to admire. His streams are primarily entertaining, although no one should question his skill set in the game.

He mostly plays on mouse and keyboard, and players who want some entertainment with a lot of action should watch his stream.

5) Expel

With all of the big names on the roster, Expel is probably the most underrated Warzone content creator to have ever existed.

This guy's knowledge of the game is immense, whether inside information, meta loadouts, new POIs, or aggressive gameplay. He produces videos daily, and his range of videos can be entertaining with tips and tricks that will help players get good at the game.

Expel has 324k subscribers on YouTube, and he streams his game on Twitch. He is probably not as popular as the big names in the community, but he creates content with maximum effort and immense love for the game.

From coaching players through a community event to exploring anything new in Warzone, Expel always tries to be there. Players should check out his content to dominate the game in Season 3.

This list can ultimately vary depending on a person's preference. With Season 3 already making a big fuss, players should follow these content creators if they haven't already.

