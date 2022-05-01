Call of Duty: Warzone 2 may come with a "clean slate": Expected changes, reveal date, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone is probably one of the most famous battle royale games available on the market right now. However, two years after its release, it is comparatively in a bloated place.

While fans are very excited about Modern Warfare 2, the community has begged multiple times for a fresh start for the battle royale.

Activision has already confirmed that a new Warzone will be built from the ground up. Fans are more excited than ever about this news.

GameSpot @GameSpot Activision is promising big things for Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Activision is promising big things for Call of Duty: Warzone 2. https://t.co/GENxeRv3HF

But with the new experience preparing to make its entrance in Call of Duty, players who have played the game for the last two years are wondering if the new segment will carry over all the old skins and weapons and everything they put in a grind for.

Warzone 2.0 may be a "Hard Reset" for the franchise

Call of Duty Warzone was launched as a free-to-play experience for fans. For the first time in Call of Duty's history, Activision released a game available to everyone. However, due to its free-to-play nature, Activision added microtransactions to gain profit through battle passes, skins, cosmetics, and more.

The game was also built on Modern Warfare(2019) engine at the start. The traditional battle royale map Verdansk was created using assets from MW multiplayer maps. After two integrations with the next two Call of Duty titles, it became more prominent than ever.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Every time I ask, I keep getting the answer "it's a clean slate" - Which to me implies a hard reset. So we'll see what happens there. Every time I ask, I keep getting the answer "it's a clean slate" - Which to me implies a hard reset. So we'll see what happens there.

After integrating with Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard, it features weapons from both the game and Modern Warfare. This makes it one of the largest arsenals of weaponry ever seen in the franchise’s history.

Given that the game has this massive arsenal, it also possesses thousands of skins and charms and a lot of cosmetics that Activision added to the game.

According to the inside information, the sources claimed that Warzone 2.0 would come in a “clean slate” regarding old cosmetics and weapons. The leaker Tom Henderson also tweeted that this whole “clean slate” implies a complete “hard reset” for the game.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_



The simple answer seems to be it's a "technology discussion".



youtu.be/9ao4NKx8Nis?t=… The creative lead of Call of Duty live ops, Josh Bridge, has briefly discussed "Will skins carry over to Warzone 2 or will it be a hard reset?" with The Washington Post.The simple answer seems to be it's a "technology discussion". The creative lead of Call of Duty live ops, Josh Bridge, has briefly discussed "Will skins carry over to Warzone 2 or will it be a hard reset?" with The Washington Post. The simple answer seems to be it's a "technology discussion".youtu.be/9ao4NKx8Nis?t=…

This indicates that no weapons or cosmetics will be carried over from the old segment to the new one. The developers want players to have a completely new experience and a fresh start, as per the leaks.

While the game will run on the new Modern Warfare 2 engine, it is expected that all the new weapons and cosmetics from the new MW game will come to the game with the new integration.

There is no official reveal date or release date for the game yet, but Activision confirmed it is in development and will feature "groundbreaking innovations". The new MW is likely to arrive around the Q4 slot this year. So, fans can hope to see a new era of Call of Duty Warzone with the start of the new year.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar