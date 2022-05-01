5 best assault rifles to dominate on Caldera in Warzone Season 3

Call of Duty Warzone season 3 is live right now. While the monsters await their arrival on the Caldera, players are now returning to their primary battle royale map in Warzone more than ever.

The community was not pretty happy about the way the replacement of the Verdansk was designed. They moved more and more from the Pacific Island and started jumping into rebirth.

Warzone's new season brings significant changes to Caldera. With new POIs, map updates and new weather, Caldera in season 3 has a different outlook, and it has intrigued a lot of players to give it a chance again.

Caldera’s substantial open ground, lesser cover and natural layout call for many long-range gunfights.

Explore these guns in Warzone’s Caldera for greater success

Call of Duty Warzone’s meta is constantly shifting. Developers buff and nerf guns gradually every season. This helps players experiment more with their loadouts and gives a balanced weapon experience.

1) Cold War AK-47

This gun from the Black Ops Cold War has been an undisputed meta for a long time. This 1980s version of the AK-47 is probably the best gun.

The Black Ops Cold War gun offers an insane damage profile with a reasonable fire rate. The TTK on this gun is also pretty good.

With the correct attachments, the high recoil of the AK - 47 is also pretty much controllable. Be it close, mid, or long-range, the Cold War AK-47 is viable everywhere, so this firearm is the best option on Caldera Island.

The best possible AK-47 loadout build is pretty traditional. The Spetsnaz Field Grip will help control the horizontal recoil. The GRU Suppressor and the 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel will help the damage profile and expand the damage range.

Players need to use the 60 Rnd Mag on Caldera because long-range fights are common on the map. The Axial Arms 3x scope will help to hit long-range shots.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 20” Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 60 Rnd

2) STG 44

Introduced in Vanguard Season 1, this gun is one of the most well-balanced weapons in the game. After a bit of buff in Warzone Season 3, this gun is suddenly on the meta-list again.

With the correct attachments, the recoil in this gun is pretty much controllable. With some tweaks, this gun is a beast in Caldera.

Players need to use VDD 760mm 05B for those extra damage range and damage profile. Players can use a recoil booster to get the job done, but an MX silencer is recommended on Caldera to kill those enemies without notifying them. The other attachments are pretty simple and are given below.

G16 2.5x optic will be the best option for the scope, as players get minimal visual recoil with this optic, and it’s easier to use.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: VDD 760mm 058

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: 8mm Kurz 60 Round Drum

Ammunition: Incendiary

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Vital

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

3) Vargo 52

The Vargo 52 is third on our roster. The gun from Black Ops Cold War became a meta when recently released in Warzone. After some nerf given by Raven Software, it’s not the top gun anymore, but it is still viable on Caldera.

The Vargo 52 has a very easy to control recoil pattern, and with the movement speed that all Cold War guns possess, the Vargo 52 is one of the best assault rifles to use on Warzone's Caldera.

Players need to aim correctly and get those headshots to unleash the maximum TTK potential of the gun.

The attachment to this gun is also pretty simple. Players need to use GRU Suppressor and Task Force Barrel to get the maximum damage range and minimum TTK profile. Axial Arms 3x scope will help with the range, and Spetsnaz Grip will help gain control over horizontal recoil. Below are the attachments are given.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 18.6" Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: 45 Rnd Speed Mag

4) XM4

The M4A1 clone of the Black Ops Cold War gun is probably the most versatile assault rifle available in Call of Duty: Warzone. Be it close, mid, or long-range. It is viable almost everywhere.

The gun received some changes in Season 3. The Minimum Damage decreased to 26, down from, 27and the Maximum Damage Range increased to 880, up from 850, but with both these buffs and nerfs, the usability of the gun hasn’t changed a bit. The long-range build for the gun is one of the best to use as sniper support in Warzone’s Caldera.

Using an Agency Suoppressor with a taskbar barrel to get the maximum range and damage profile. To control the Horizontal recoil, players need to use Field Agent Grip. With 60 Rnd Mag and Axial Arms 3x, this traditional build will melt enemies into the right hands in Warzone.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.5” Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

5) FARA 83

Another Cold War weapon that comes fifth on the roster is the FARA 83. This gun comes fourth in terms of TTK profile. Although the recoil pattern is slightly different from the other guns, the recoil becomes almost zero with the correct attachments.

The FARA 83 is a potent weapon in Warzone's Caldera. This gun can be used as a primary weapon or a secondary SMG support.

To get maximum bullet velocity and increased damage range, players need to use GRU Suppressor, Spetsnaz RPK Barrel, and Spetsnaz Grip, which will give maximum horizontal recoil control. Adding a 60 Rnd Mag will help players not worry about ammo and the Axial Arms 3x scope will help spot enemies at long range.

Recommended attachments:

Muzzle: Gru Suppressor

Barrel: 18.7″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen